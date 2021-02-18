Back

3 North Korean military hackers charged in US over plans to steal over S$1.7 billion from banks

A U.S. Assistant Attorney General called North Korea a "crime syndicate with a flag".

Andrew Koay | February 18, 2021, 12:49 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Three North Korean military hackers have been charged in the United States over a conspiracy to steal and extort more than US$1.3 billion (S$1.7 billion) from different banks and business across the world.

In a Feb. 17 announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said the men are also accused of deploying malicious cryptocurrency programmes and developing a fraudulent blockchain platform.

The three men — Jon Chang Hyok, 31; Kim Il, 27; and Park Jin Hyok, 36 — are said to work for the Reconnaissance General Bureau (RGB), North Korea's military intelligence agency.

They are currently believed to be in North Korea, which does not extradite its citizens to face charges in the U.S., reported the BBC.

In addition, a Canadian-American citizen was charged with being the group's money launderer.

Schemes to steal from banks around the world

The group attempted to steal from banks in Vietnam, Bangladesh, Taiwan, Mexico, Malta, and Africa by hacking the banks’ computer networks and sending fraudulent Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) messages.

According to the DOJ, the men are also alleged to be behind the 2014's cyberattack on Sony Pictures Entertainment.

That attack was in retaliation to the Seth Rogan and James Franco comedy "The Interview", which depicted a fictional assassination attempt on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"A criminal syndicate with a flag"

Commenting on the charges, U.S. Assistant Attorney General John Demers called North Korean operatives "the world's leading bank robbers".

"Simply put, the regime has become a criminal syndicate with a flag."

A BBC Analyst wrote that while governments usually used cybersecurity attacks for espionage or political meddling, North Korea typically engaged in the such activities for financial gain.

Having achieved considerable success — to the tune of more than US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) — the stolen funds are used to prop up the country's struggling economy.

Top image from the U.S. Department of Justice

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Uniqlo's +J Spring/Summer 2021 collection arriving in S'pore soon

Another collaboration.

February 18, 2021, 12:33 PM

Woman dies after tree falls on her in Marsiling Park

Investigations are ongoing.

February 18, 2021, 11:54 AM

Celebrity grey crowned crane at Seletar meets ex-MP Lee Bee Wah at golf course

It's that happy, dancing bird.

February 18, 2021, 11:53 AM

4 men, aged 17 to 20, arrested in relation to slashing incident at Simei on Feb. 16

They were arrested within 24 hours.

February 18, 2021, 10:54 AM

S'pore Instagram account dedicates itself to describing encounters with F&B customers from hell

Wow.

February 18, 2021, 12:43 AM

HDB owner seeks adopter for Golden Retriever after neighbour allegedly complains about dog

Oh no.

February 18, 2021, 12:17 AM

Middle Eastern restaurant in Jalan Besar added to list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

There have been 59,821 Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore.

February 17, 2021, 11:20 PM

MOM investigating 15 work pass holders in S'pore who may have submitted fake university degrees

They could have their work passes revoked.

February 17, 2021, 10:58 PM

Credit card details, bank accounts & customer info leaked in Singtel vendor breach

Personally Identifiable Information of approximately 129,000 customers were accessed.

February 17, 2021, 10:08 PM

Security firm apologises for posting distressing CCTV clip of Tanjong Pagar crash

The firm also warned that it can take legal action against those who distribute the clip.

February 17, 2021, 09:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.