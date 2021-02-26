Serangoon Gardens mall running Cartoon Network treasure hunt from Mar. 1 to 21 with S$300, S$500 & S$1,000 cash prizes to be won

The March Holidays are nearing, which can only mean plenty of fun to be had for families all over the country.

If you don’t yet have anything penciled into your schedule for the month, why not visit myVillage at Serangoon Gardens?

As the former Serangoon Garden Village, myVillage was a popular haunt for youths and young adults in the 80s and 90s, many of whom are now parents themselves.

Since then, myVillage has been transformed into a mall with a myriad of shopping, dining and beauty services, boasting chill vibes that make it a great place to hang out at during weekends.

Sun’s Out Fun’s Out Treasure Hunt

From Mar. 1 to 21, myVillage will be running a Sun’s Out Fun’s Out treasure hunt featuring well-known Cartoon Network characters.

Besides being major fun for the whole family, you’ll also stand to win attractive prizes such as:

S$1000, S$500 and S$300 in cash

Tenant vouchers

Goodie bags containing: Cartoon Network Paper Bag Cartoon Network A4 Notepad The Powerpuff Girls Foldable Water Bottle Cartoon Network Magnetic Bookmarks We Bare Bears 6-inch Plush Doll (Set of three bears, Grizz, Panda, Ice Bear) – one bear per goodie bag Ben10 Collectible Mini Figure Bling Bags



Here’s how you can take part in the treasure hunt:

Spend a minimum of S$50 at myVillage and keep the receipt to be eligible for the Treasure Hunt Hunt for four different Cartoon Network Characters within myVillage (they are located on four different levels) and scan the four unique QR codes Present your completed entry and receipt to the Customer Service counter at Level 2 to redeem an exclusive goodie bag and win unbeatable prizes (Redemptions will be available from 12pm to 8pm on Tuesdays to Sundays) Take a picture at myVillage’s photo wall and post it on your Facebook or Instagram accounts to get an additional spin for unbeatable prizes

In particular, look out for these Cartoon Network characters:

The Powerpuff Girls

Jake and Finn from Adventure Time

Ben10

OKKO

We Bare Bears

F&B stores

Here are also some F&B places you can spend the S$50 at:

Hajime Tonkatsu Ramen, Unit 02-07 to 09

iSTEAKS, Unit 02-03 to 06

SimpleBurger Inc., Unit 01-11

ICG Chicken, Unit B1-23/24

LiHo, Unit 01-04

Duke Bakery, Unit B1-K3/K4

Stream or download Cartoon Network shows on HBO GO

That’s not all.

This Feb. 2021, you’ll be able to stream or download more than 100 episodes of your favourite Cartoon Network shows on HBO GO.

All you have to do is to download the app on the App Store or Play Store and get a seven day free trial.

HBO GO can be accessed via StarHub, SingTel and meWATCH or by clicking here, and is available on Android TV, Apple TV, LG TV and Samsung Smart TV. It also comes with AirPlay and Google Cast functionality.

For more information on your favourite shows, hop on over to Cartoon Network’s Facebook page.

