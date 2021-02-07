Carnival features first ever virtual concert by migrant workers for migrant workers

This Sunday (Feb. 7), foreign workers will be able to enjoy the first ever virtual concert by migrant workers for migrant workers.

As part of a mini-carnival hosted by Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2), the Migrants Band Singapore will be appearing live via Facebook at 6pm.

The band, formed by foreign workers in Singapore, describes themselves on their Facebook page as being dedicated to entertaining migrant workers through music, theatre and poetry.

Physical carnival at Penjuru Recreation Centre

A physical carnival will also be held at the Penjuru Recreation Centre.

TWC2 noted that this is part of the Ministry of Manpower (MOM)'s initiative for non-governmental organisations to engage workers in the recreation centres.

According to TWC2, while virtual concerts were organised for workers previously during Singapore's circuit breaker, they were performed by local performers and not in Bengali.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories can only leave once a week on their day off, to visit the nearest recreation centre.

More details about the concert and the carnival can be found here.

