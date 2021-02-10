Back

MDS Collections apologises, founder commits to reply & resolve complaints in 48 hours

Working throughout the CNY period to resolve issues flagged by customers.

Siti Hawa | February 10, 2021, 02:37 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Fashion retailer MDS Collections took to their social media pages to post an apology on Feb. 9, 2021.

The apology is likely a response to the 37 consumer complaints filed against MDS Collections between Jun. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2020.

The bulk of the complaints were related to consumers failing to receive their orders.

Others reported that though they had waited over six months after the scheduled delivery date, they still had not received their items.

Apology

A series of Instagram stories were shared on their social media page on Feb. 9.

In the Instagram story, MDS Collection's founder, Joe Phua apologised to customers for the "inconvenience and pain" their operations had caused.

He added that 2018 and 2019 were "difficult years" for the fashion retailer. Thus, they decided to close all retail outlets in Singapore.

In doing so, Phua said that they were able to direct savings from rental costs towards customers.

They then decided to do live sales.

Photo via MDS Collections

Photo via MDS Collections

Factory in China affected by Covid-19

Phua also revealed that in June last year, their factory in China faced "their biggest problem due to Covid-19".

A fall in consumer demand had resulted in reduced fabric production, fewer orders for their factory and layoff of factory workers.

According to Phua, fabric and shipments schedule were "almost halved" during this period, which resulted in a delay in containers last year.

Photo via MDS Collections

New customer service team

Phua also acknowledged that "customer service is lacking in many areas." He then explained the various manpower issues he faced, such as a high turnover rate in the department.

In Dec. 2020, he made the decision to re-hire the entire retail store team and trained them to take on customer service roles.

The new customer service team now plans to "solve every single problem" and will work towards replying and resolving "every single email" within 48 hours.

He ended the series of Instagram stories by issuing a final apology.

Photo via MDS Collections

Photo via MDS Collections

In contact with CASE

In response to Mothership's enquiries, Phua said in a statement that MDS Collections is in contact with the Consumer Association of Singapore (CASE).

As of last night, they have issued refunds to seven customers out of the eleven cases they have received.

MDS Collections is waiting for the details of the remaining affected customers and aims to resolve the issues within 48 hours after receiving them.

In addition, Phua said that he will counter three main problems:

Firstly, to counter shipment delay, Phua will engage another two shipping providers by Mar. 1, instead of relying on just one.

Secondly, Phua will revisit the company's work-from-home schedule as the customer service desk requires physical access to process returns and refunds.

These changes will be rolled out by mid-Feb., and all existing returns will be processed by Feb. 10.

Thirdly, Phua explained that some customers did not receive credits despite subscribing to the monthly plan because MDS Collections did not specify if a month was made of 30 or 31 days.

Hence, the system failed to recognise the month-end and did not issue credits. Phua said that he will carry out more tests before rolling out new functions in the future.

In addition, he will ensure that MDS Collections will identify "most if not all affected customers" who have missing credits by Feb. 13.

Customer service open throughout Chinese New Year

Phua also told Mothership that the customer service desk will be open throughout Chinese New Year to answer any enquiries.

Affected customers may email [email protected] and expect a reply within 48 hours.

Related article:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via MDS Collections

Photo of unused taxis due to Covid-19 pandemic deemed best of S'pore in world competition

Effects of the pandemic, captured.

February 10, 2021, 02:33 PM

Haribo & local fashion brand launching gummy bear-themed apparel from S$24

Cute.

February 10, 2021, 12:52 PM

WHO team says 'extremely unlikely' for Covid-19 virus to have leaked from Wuhan lab in China

They said it is likely the virus first jumped from a bat to another animal, and then to humans.

February 10, 2021, 12:06 PM

Lawyer in US appears as kitten during formal court hearing via Zoom, panics & becomes internet sensation

All court hearings should have kitten avatars.

February 10, 2021, 11:09 AM

Pasir Ris residents take breathtaking 11-minute video that documents 40 species of wildlife

Nat-geo footage.

February 10, 2021, 11:07 AM

We sat down with Jack Neo, Mark Lee & Henry Thia for 2 hours. Here's what we learnt about their friendship.

*One hour spent filming.

February 10, 2021, 10:53 AM

How to prevent prime-area HDB estates from becoming havens for the rich, explained

MS Explains: What are the existing policies that help to control property prices? Might any of them be used to achieve the government's goal of keeping prime-area HDBs inclusive & diverse?

February 10, 2021, 09:20 AM

Late Pulau Ubin dog Kopi-O's final resting place next to water just like how he liked it, owner allows public visits

Gravestone ready.

February 10, 2021, 04:48 AM

M'sian national swimmer jailed 8 weeks for evading NS in S'pore to pursue US university studies

He has since completed NS but still sent to jail.

February 10, 2021, 02:11 AM

Punggol HDB flat goes big with mahjong tiles design on game room wall for 'Big Huat' feeling

Hu's house is this?

February 10, 2021, 01:02 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.