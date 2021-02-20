Back

S'pore police assisted by tree experts in investigating cause of falling Marsiling Park tree

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee visited the deceased woman's family to pay respects.

Andrew Koay | February 20, 2021, 09:26 PM

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee has expressed his condolences to the family of a woman who died after the tree fell on her in Marsiling Park.

Loke Xiao Li, 38, was struck by a 20m tree while she was exercising in the park on the morning of Feb. 18.

Lee added that the cause of the tree fall was being investigated by the Singapore Police Force with the assistance of arborists from the National Parks Board (NParks) as well as an independent arborist.

Pain and shock immeasurable

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy at Marsiling Park on Thursday morning, that took Ms Loke Xiao Li away from her family and loved ones," wrote the minister in a Feb. 20 Facebook post.

He said that when visiting Loke's family to pay respects, he had heard of the Mediacorp employee's close relationships with her colleagues and her impressive work ethic.

"The pain and shock that Mr and Mrs Loke and family are going through is immeasurable, and their loss irreplaceable," wrote Lee of the woman's parents.

"We have offered our full support and assistance to help them through this very difficult period."

All trees in the park have been checked

Since the accident, NParks has advised that Marsiling Park remains safe for members of the public to visit.

Leong Chee Chiew, the Commissioner of Parks and Recreation of NParks, said that all trees at Marsiling Park were checked on Feb. 18 following the accident, as a precaution.

The 20m tall Araucaria excelsa which fell on Feb. 18 was last inspected in April 2020.

At the time it was found to be healthy.

