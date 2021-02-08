Back

Man, 64, arrested for allegedly stabbing policeman's left thigh with knife at Toa Payoh flat

Police investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | February 08, 2021, 07:52 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A 64-year-old man has been arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, criminal intimidation and suspected drug-related offences.

Threatened to commit suicide

According to a news release on Feb. 8, the police said that they received a call for assistance at Block 124 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh on Monday (Feb. 8) at 8:47am.

The caller informed the police that his grandmother's tenant, the 64-year-old man, had locked himself in his room and threatened to commit suicide.

Upon the police's arrival, the man was yelling and refused to heed officers' repeated calls to open the door.

As it was assessed that the man might pose a danger to himself and others, the police officers sought the assistance of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers to effect forced entry into the said room.

Upon entering the room, the man was seen holding a canister of butane fuel and a lighter in his hands.

He then allegedly charged towards the officers.

Stabbed policeman's thigh

In the ensuing struggle between the man and the police officers who were disarming him, one of the police officers, who is 28 years old, was allegedly stabbed on the left thigh with a knife by the man.

The man was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, criminal intimidation and suspected drug-related offences.

He was sent to the hospital for medical examination.

The injured police officer is conscious and currently receiving treatment at the hospital for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Will be charged in court on Feb. 9

According to the police, the man will be charged in court on Tuesday (Feb. 9).

The police also said that they will work with the prosecution to seek a court order for the man to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for psychiatric assessment.

If convicted for voluntarily causing hurt, the man could be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or caned.

If found guilty of criminal intimidation, he could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.

If convicted of consuming either controlled or specified drugs, he can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.

Top image via Google Streetview.

Tesla Model 3 cars appear on LTA fuel comparison website, S'pore customers could get minimum rebate of S$25,000

The future is here.

February 08, 2021, 07:47 PM

Old photos of early 1900s Singapore digitised & released by New York Public Library since 2016

It's all free to use, not restricted by copyright whatsoever.

February 08, 2021, 07:23 PM

1-for-1: Mos Burger S'pore selling 2 Wagyu burgers à la carte for S$7.95 from Feb. 8-28, 2021

It's the Year of the Ox, after all.

February 08, 2021, 07:06 PM

Pakatan Harapan backing Anwar as PM & not me led to their downfall: Mahathir

"If PH had named me, everything that is happening now will not happen."

February 08, 2021, 06:58 PM

Bright yellow & cherry blossom-like flowers in full bloom on S'pore roadside trees & shrubs

*a e s t h e t i c*

February 08, 2021, 06:38 PM

SPF's Special Ops team force entry into Woodlands HDB flat, apprehend man in army uniform

The man, a 37-year-old IMH patient, allegedly refused to cooperate with medical staff and locked himself inside his unit.

February 08, 2021, 06:32 PM

S'pore business travel bubble plan delayed

Travellers were originally slated to start arriving under the plan last month.

February 08, 2021, 06:29 PM

Yishun coffee shop stall sells Ramly burgers from S$4

Good news for people in the North.

February 08, 2021, 06:22 PM

I checked out what RWS is doing this CNY weekend

All the huats in the world.

February 08, 2021, 06:20 PM

GrabFood rider casually grabs S$8 potted plant from Yishun HDB corridor after checking no one was looking

While the family was out for dinner at the time, the incident was captured on CCTV.

February 08, 2021, 06:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.