Man, 64, arrested for allegedly stabbing policeman's left thigh with knife at Toa Payoh flat

A 64-year-old man has been arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, criminal intimidation and suspected drug-related offences.

Threatened to commit suicide

According to a news release on Feb. 8, the police said that they received a call for assistance at Block 124 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh on Monday (Feb. 8) at 8:47am.

The caller informed the police that his grandmother's tenant, the 64-year-old man, had locked himself in his room and threatened to commit suicide.

Upon the police's arrival, the man was yelling and refused to heed officers' repeated calls to open the door.

As it was assessed that the man might pose a danger to himself and others, the police officers sought the assistance of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers to effect forced entry into the said room.

Upon entering the room, the man was seen holding a canister of butane fuel and a lighter in his hands.

He then allegedly charged towards the officers.

Stabbed policeman's thigh

In the ensuing struggle between the man and the police officers who were disarming him, one of the police officers, who is 28 years old, was allegedly stabbed on the left thigh with a knife by the man.

The man was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, criminal intimidation and suspected drug-related offences.

He was sent to the hospital for medical examination.

The injured police officer is conscious and currently receiving treatment at the hospital for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Will be charged in court on Feb. 9

According to the police, the man will be charged in court on Tuesday (Feb. 9).

The police also said that they will work with the prosecution to seek a court order for the man to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for psychiatric assessment.

If convicted for voluntarily causing hurt, the man could be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or caned.

If found guilty of criminal intimidation, he could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.

If convicted of consuming either controlled or specified drugs, he can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.

Top image via Google Streetview.