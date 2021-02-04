We checked Ox zodiac predictions across 6 S'pore malls to see if they are consistent

It's not the most productive endeavour, but here we are.

For context, malls in Singapore often display zodiac predictions leading up to the Lunar New Year period, touching on matters of health, wealth, romance, career, and such.

Since this is the Year of the Ox, we cross-checked the ox zodiac animal predictions put up in malls across Singapore to see if they overlap in their forecasting.

Those born in the Year of the Ox turn 84, 72, 60, 48, 36, 24, or 12 this year.

1. VivoCity

Things are looking below average for the ox, according to VivoCity's standee.

While some trials are on the way, the ox should be able to thrive in the face of challenges.

The rest of the advice -- being more empathetic in relationships, cutting down sugar intake -- could apply to anyone else.

2. Paya Lebar Quarter

The predictions at PLQ are made by the same geomancer as VivoCity's, so the messages are largely similar, save for some paraphrasing.

3. Waterway Point

It's not going too well for the ox at Waterway Point, either, with all aspects — career, wealth, romance, and health — taking a hit.

But "eat and sleep when you are tired and hungry"? Yes.

4. Marina Bay Sands (MBS)

The ox is absolutely flourishing in MBS, where they appear to be set for a life of happiness, serenity, and good health.

Good opportunities are also just around the corner. Nice.

5. Elias Mall

Similarly, the ox is facing a clash with "tai sui" this year, with everything but their wealth looking unfavourable.

We also noticed that the predictions here are made by the same geomancer behind VivoCity and PLQ's standees.

6. Suntec City

There are also mentions of setbacks in the areas of career and health.

The ox will need optimism and determination to overcome these challenges.

Bottomline

Since about half the predictions are made by the same person, we'd say they are pretty consistent.

Even those with different sources do not appear to be too contradictory.

The only one that sticks out is MBS' prediction, where the ox seems to be living life like a bed of roses without thorns ¯ \_(ツ)_/¯

