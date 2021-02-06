Back

3-year-old M'sian girl passes away, parents in S'pore rush back to send her off

RIP.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 06, 2021, 07:40 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A three-year-old girl in Malaysia passed away on Feb. 5.

Her parents, who have been working in Singapore for a long time, managed to return to their hometown in Perak, Malaysia to see her for the last time, with the help of the authorities.

Due to Covid-19, the trip back to Malaysia was not easy, as they had to go through various procedures.

The girl, nicknamed Little Ying Ying, passed away after suffering from a bloated stomach. She died on the way to the hospital at 5am on Feb. 5.

A simple funeral procession was carried out with a limited number of attendees later in the morning of Feb. 5 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

via China Press.

Little Ying Ying has a seven-year-old sister and she has been living with her aunt in Malaysia, as both parents work in Singapore, China Press reported.

via China Press.

According to China Press, Little Ying Ying's parents were both devastated and declined to speak to the local media.

Her aunt said that the results of a Covid-19 test typically take two to three days.

However, they had fought hard to help Little Ying Ying's parents to return in time to send her off, so that she could go in peace and her parents will not have any regrets.

Top image via China Press

Japanese student sues high school for S$46,800 after being told to drop out for dating

The student was in her final year when the incident happened.

February 06, 2021, 07:12 PM

Macaques at Labrador Park steal iPhone from unattended bag, play with it & rip phone casing apart

Monkeying around.

February 06, 2021, 06:37 PM

'Even my parents don't know who Russell Lee is': True S'pore Ghost Stories writer shares more about himself after 32 years

His real identity is probably one of Singapore's best-kept secret.

February 06, 2021, 05:05 PM

4 youths, aged 16-22, arrested after a fight at Merchant Road, police refute allegations of using excessive force

A Facebook post had alleged that the police had hit the suspect in the face while he was arrested.

February 06, 2021, 04:59 PM

Floating solar systems in S'pore provide clean energy but impacts on wildlife have to be considered

Environmental impact assessments have commenced at Kranji and Upper Peirce reservoirs and are expected to complete in 2021.

February 06, 2021, 04:56 PM

S'porean Muslim, 36, spruces up Tampines HDB corridor with CNY decorations for elderly neighbours

"Doesn't mean that Chinese can only do for Chinese New Year, Malay can only do for Hari Raya, Indian can only do for Deepavali," Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman said.

February 06, 2021, 04:43 PM

Body of man found at Lim Teck Kim Road on Feb. 4, police investigating unnatural death

The deceased was purportedly a staff member at a nearby office building.

February 06, 2021, 03:57 PM

26 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 6, none are locally-transmitted

More updates tonight.

February 06, 2021, 03:35 PM

Migrant worker handyman spends hours searching for door roller, S'pore man pays double for hard work

The homeowner had to cancel his evening plans but was moved by his hard work.

February 06, 2021, 12:47 PM

Romancing BTS’s Jungkook: S'porean, 19, writes fanfic with 7 million reads

Stories of Us: From detailed descriptions of flexed biceps to tales of mysterious millionaires, 19-year-old Ng Kwok Ching writes fanfiction starring the members of BTS.

February 06, 2021, 12:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.