3-year-old M'sian girl passes away, parents in S'pore rush back to send her off

A three-year-old girl in Malaysia passed away on Feb. 5.

Her parents, who have been working in Singapore for a long time, managed to return to their hometown in Perak, Malaysia to see her for the last time, with the help of the authorities.

Due to Covid-19, the trip back to Malaysia was not easy, as they had to go through various procedures.

The girl, nicknamed Little Ying Ying, passed away after suffering from a bloated stomach. She died on the way to the hospital at 5am on Feb. 5.

A simple funeral procession was carried out with a limited number of attendees later in the morning of Feb. 5 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Little Ying Ying has a seven-year-old sister and she has been living with her aunt in Malaysia, as both parents work in Singapore, China Press reported.

According to China Press, Little Ying Ying's parents were both devastated and declined to speak to the local media.

Her aunt said that the results of a Covid-19 test typically take two to three days.

However, they had fought hard to help Little Ying Ying's parents to return in time to send her off, so that she could go in peace and her parents will not have any regrets.

