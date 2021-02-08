75-year-old woman allegedly operated mahjong parlour at HDB flat in Jurong for 8 years

A 75-year-old woman has been arrested along with 10 other women aged between 22 and 88 in a police raid on Feb. 4 afternoon.

The 75-year-old was suspected to have been operating illegal gambling activities at home at Teban Gardens in Jurong.

According to the Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, the 75-year-old is believed to have been operating the mahjong parlour for the past eight years.

A 70-year-old neighbour said that an elderly couple and their domestic helper live in the said unit.

The elderly man is wheelchair-bound.

The neighbour recalled a previous domestic helper complaining to him that she had to serve drinks to the "customers" when they came to play mahjong on top of caring for the elderly couple.

That helper added that the elderly woman would also ask her to buy ingredients to cook for everyone, providing excellent service to the "customers".

That helper returned to Indonesia two years ago and the current helper from Myanmar does the same duties.

When the Chinese paper reporter arrived at the unit, the current helper appeared flustered and it was noted that an elderly man was resting at home.

Some neighbours however were shocked that there were illegal gambling activities ongoing in the unit as they did not hear any noises from the house.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Google Maps