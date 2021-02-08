Back

75-year-old woman allegedly operated mahjong parlour at HDB flat in Jurong for 8 years

She was arrested with 10 other women, aged 22-88.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 08, 2021, 04:47 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A 75-year-old woman has been arrested along with 10 other women aged between 22 and 88 in a police raid on Feb. 4 afternoon.

The 75-year-old was suspected to have been operating illegal gambling activities at home at Teban Gardens in Jurong.

According to the Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, the 75-year-old is believed to have been operating the mahjong parlour for the past eight years.

A 70-year-old neighbour said that an elderly couple and their domestic helper live in the said unit.

The elderly man is wheelchair-bound.

The neighbour recalled a previous domestic helper complaining to him that she had to serve drinks to the "customers" when they came to play mahjong on top of caring for the elderly couple.

That helper added that the elderly woman would also ask her to buy ingredients to cook for everyone, providing excellent service to the "customers".

That helper returned to Indonesia two years ago and the current helper from Myanmar does the same duties.

When the Chinese paper reporter arrived at the unit, the current helper appeared flustered and it was noted that an elderly man was resting at home.

Some neighbours however were shocked that there were illegal gambling activities ongoing in the unit as they did not hear any noises from the house.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Google Maps

4-way split for S$12.5 million Feb. 8 Toto jackpot, each winner gets S$3.1 million

Wow.

February 08, 2021, 08:20 PM

Man, 64, arrested for allegedly stabbing policeman's left thigh with knife at Toa Payoh flat

Police investigations are ongoing.

February 08, 2021, 07:52 PM

Tesla Model 3 cars appear on LTA fuel comparison website, S'pore customers could get minimum rebate of S$25,000

The future is here.

February 08, 2021, 07:47 PM

Old photos of early 1900s Singapore digitised & released by New York Public Library since 2016

It's all free to use, not restricted by copyright whatsoever.

February 08, 2021, 07:23 PM

1-for-1: Mos Burger S'pore selling 2 Wagyu burgers à la carte for S$7.95 from Feb. 8-28, 2021

It's the Year of the Ox, after all.

February 08, 2021, 07:06 PM

Pakatan Harapan backing Anwar as PM & not me led to their downfall: Mahathir

"If PH had named me, everything that is happening now will not happen."

February 08, 2021, 06:58 PM

Bright yellow & cherry blossom-like flowers in full bloom on S'pore roadside trees & shrubs

*a e s t h e t i c*

February 08, 2021, 06:38 PM

SPF's Special Ops team force entry into Woodlands HDB flat, apprehend man in army uniform

The man, a 37-year-old IMH patient, allegedly refused to cooperate with medical staff and locked himself inside his unit.

February 08, 2021, 06:32 PM

S'pore business travel bubble plan delayed

Travellers were originally slated to start arriving under the plan last month.

February 08, 2021, 06:29 PM

Yishun coffee shop stall sells Ramly burgers from S$4

Good news for people in the North.

February 08, 2021, 06:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.