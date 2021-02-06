Body of man found at Lim Teck Kim Road on Feb. 4, police investigating unnatural death

A 37-year-old man who was found lying motionless at 3 Lim Teck Kim Road, was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.
Case of unnatural death
According to the police, they had been alerted to a case of unnatural death at the location on Feb. 4.
In addition, the window of a nearby office building on the eighth floor was found to be forcibly broken, Shin Min Daily News further reported.The deceased in question was reportedly a staff member inside the building.
Photos of the scene were also uploaded onto social media.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Here is the police's statement in full:
"On Feb. 4, 2021, at 1.02pm, the Police were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 3 Lim Teck Kim Road. A 37-year-old man was found lying motionless at the said location and was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic. Police investigations are ongoing."
Helplines:
National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868
Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222
Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788
AWARE Women’s Helpline: 1800-777-555 (10am – 6pm, Monday to Friday)
Top photos by Camila Tan via Lim Kopi Corner
