Body of man found at Lim Teck Kim Road on Feb. 4, police investigating unnatural death

A 37-year-old man who was found lying motionless at 3 Lim Teck Kim Road, was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Case of unnatural death

According to the police, they had been alerted to a case of unnatural death at the location on Feb. 4.

In addition, the window of a nearby office building on the eighth floor was found to be forcibly broken, Shin Min Daily News further reported.

The deceased in question was reportedly a staff member inside the building.

Photos of the scene were also uploaded onto social media.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Here is the police's statement in full:

"On Feb. 4, 2021, at 1.02pm, the Police were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 3 Lim Teck Kim Road. A 37-year-old man was found lying motionless at the said location and was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic. Police investigations are ongoing."

Helplines:

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

AWARE Women’s Helpline: 1800-777-555 (10am – 6pm, Monday to Friday)

