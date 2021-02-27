Back

Lift technician dies after getting trapped between carriage & shaft in building at Bugis

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joshua Lee | February 27, 2021, 08:09 PM

A lift technician has died after he was trapped in a lift shaft while conducting repair works, reported The Straits Times (ST).

The incident occurred at the Chan Brothers Building at 452 North Bridge Road today (Feb. 27).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance at about 11.30am, according to CNA.

Arriving on scene, SCDF officers found that the lift technician was trapped between the narrow gap of the lift carriage and the metal support structure of the lift.

The lift carriage was between the second and third floors of the building.

SCDF's Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), fire station personnel, as well as emergency medical personnel from SCDF and Tan Tock Seng Hospital were on scene.

The six-hour operation was "highly complex and delicate" due to the small confines of the lift shaft, reported ST.

The 30-year-old lift technician was pronounced dead at the scene, at about 5.30pm.

Top image via Google Maps.

