12-person gathering on Lazarus Island: MOM permanently bans last 4 offenders from working in S'pore

They were also fined S$3,000 each.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 25, 2021, 03:44 PM

The last four people who were involved in a 12-person gathering at Lazarus Island last August have had their work passes revoked, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said.

Permanently banned from working in Singapore

According to the MOM statement on Feb. 25, the four British work pass holders were sentenced in court on Feb. 24 2021.

According to CNA, they are Joshua Adam Roth, 31; Edward John Joseph Lee-Bull, 33; Helen Ann Sullivan, 31; and James Riby Oram Trimming, 31.

They were fined S$3,000 each for breaching safe distancing measures while on Lazarus Island in August 2020.

The MOM spokesperson said that the ministry has also revoked their work passes.

In addition, the four individuals have been permanently banned from working in Singapore for breaching regulations under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Background

According to court documents seen by Mothership, the gathering had taken place on Aug. 8, 2020 with the 12 accused taking a ferry to St. John's Island.

After their arrival, the 12 of them walked to the beach at Lazarus Island where they had various leisure activities.

They then took a ferry back to Singapore from St. John's Island at 6pm.

Social gatherings of up to five people have been allowed since June 19, Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening.

Top photo via Nataliesarkies/Instagram

