Netflix S'pore releasing new 'Kingdom' episode on the origins of the zombie infections

Stand-alone episode.

Mandy How | February 26, 2021, 12:44 PM

South Korean zombie series "Kingdom" is getting a sidequel.

The news was first released in Nov. 2020, with Netflix bringing it up again at a virtual media session on Feb. 25, 2021.

"Kingdom: Ashin of the North" is expected to air in 2021, although the exact date has yet to be confirmed.

Woman at the end of Season 2

This special standalone episode focuses on Gianna Jun, the mysterious character who appears at the end of Season 2.

Screenshot via Netflix

Lee Chang’s (our main protagonist) group had encountered her on their journey north to discover the origins of the infected, and it was hinted at that Jun might have something to do with the outbreak.

Kim Eun-hee returns as the story's writer to "unravel the origins of the resurrection plant and the secrets behind the infected."

Viewers should agree that it's a strong selling point, seeing how the infected in "Kingdom" are quite unlike your usual zombies, and there is much more to be learned about them.

What we know so far is that the infection is caused by parasitic worms from the resurrection plant, and that the worms favour colder temperatures.

Screenshot via Netflix

Screenshot via Netflix

Water also proves to be the creatures' weakness, as submerging cases in the early stages of their infection helps to expel the worms.

Director Kim Seong Hun and writer Kim said at the conference,

"I was trying to tell the story about Gianna when I realised that I had to touch on that very important mystery of the resurrection plant but I thought that it would be more apt to tackle that in a special episode, a spin-off, rather than incorporating that into the regular seasons just to make it more interesting."

Here are some stills from the yet-to-be-released episode:

Photo via Netflix

Photo via Netflix

The stills are, admittedly, not too titillating, but we're excited anyway, because zombiessssss.

Top image via Netflix

