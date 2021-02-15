Jeanette Aw shares doable recipe for mini bak kwa teacakes, a creation of her own

Singaporean actress Jeanette Aw is no stranger to the baking scene.

In fact, Aw is well-established enough that there was even a mild controversy about her home baking business:

And despite her brownies going for S$58 per box, the celeb had a 900 pax waitlist.

Aw is back with a creation of her own for the Lunar New Year — Bak Kwa Tea Cakes.

The recipe, along with a demonstration video, was shared with Miele Singapore.

A close-up of the cakes:

How to make

You'll need to make two things: the tea cake itself, and a bak kwa-infused cream.

Here are the ingredients needed for 24 mini bak kwa tea cakes:

80g egg

76g icing sugar

44g unsalted butter

37g almond powder

12g all-purpose flour

And the steps:

Melt the butter and bring it to a simmer. The butter should slowly turn a deep golden brown and release a nutty aroma. Sift it and set aside to cool. Sift all dry ingredients into a separate bowl. Add the egg to the dry ingredients and whisk gently, to combine ingredients together. Add melted butter and combine again. Use a piping bag or a ½ tablespoon measuring spoon (which Aw did) to evenly distribute the batter into a micro savarin mould. Bake at 170ºC for eight minutes.

Separately, the bak kwa-infused cream will require:

120g heavy cream

40g bak kwa

15g sugar

How to make:

In a pot, add cream, sugar and bak kwa and bring it to a boil. Turn off the heat, put the lid on, and let it infuse for 15 minutes. Sift the mixture and remove the bak kwa pieces. Cover the bowl with cling film and chill. When it is completely cold, whisk until it forms stiff peaks. Transfer to a piping bag. Take out the tea cakes from their mould and pipe the cream into the centre. Decorate with cut up pieces of bak kwa.

You can watch the video here:

Top image via Jeanette Aw's Instagram page, Miele SGP/Facebook