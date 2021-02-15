Jeanette Aw shares doable recipe for mini bak kwa teacakes, a creation of her own

Singaporean actress Jeanette Aw is no stranger to the baking scene.
In fact, Aw is well-established enough that there was even a mild controversy about her home baking business:
And despite her brownies going for S$58 per box, the celeb had a 900 pax waitlist.
Aw is back with a creation of her own for the Lunar New Year — Bak Kwa Tea Cakes.
The recipe, along with a demonstration video, was shared with Miele Singapore.
A close-up of the cakes:
How to make
You'll need to make two things: the tea cake itself, and a bak kwa-infused cream.
Here are the ingredients needed for 24 mini bak kwa tea cakes:
- 80g egg
- 76g icing sugar
- 44g unsalted butter
- 37g almond powder
- 12g all-purpose flour
And the steps:
- Melt the butter and bring it to a simmer. The butter should slowly turn a deep golden brown and release a nutty aroma. Sift it and set aside to cool.
- Sift all dry ingredients into a separate bowl.
- Add the egg to the dry ingredients and whisk gently, to combine ingredients together.
- Add melted butter and combine again.
- Use a piping bag or a ½ tablespoon measuring spoon (which Aw did) to evenly distribute the batter into a micro savarin mould.
- Bake at 170ºC for eight minutes.
Separately, the bak kwa-infused cream will require:
- 120g heavy cream
- 40g bak kwa
- 15g sugar
How to make:
- In a pot, add cream, sugar and bak kwa and bring it to a boil.
- Turn off the heat, put the lid on, and let it infuse for 15 minutes.
- Sift the mixture and remove the bak kwa pieces. Cover the bowl with cling film and chill.
- When it is completely cold, whisk until it forms stiff peaks. Transfer to a piping bag.
- Take out the tea cakes from their mould and pipe the cream into the centre. Decorate with cut up pieces of bak kwa.
You can watch the video here:
Top image via Jeanette Aw's Instagram page, Miele SGP/Facebook
