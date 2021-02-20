Stand a chance to win S$20,000 cash, Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, & more at S’pore virtual innovation tournament

If you are over 18 years of age and have any interest and experience in design, problem solving, and coding, this is your chance to win big money without leaving your home.

Introducing the NCS Innolympics: An annual four-part tournament played over four weeks for people from all walks of life to test their teamwork and problem-solving skills to brainstorm and develop technological solutions to social issues.

The event is happening entirely online this year, and features a grand prize of S$20,000.

Levels and prizes

Each of the four levels in the tournament span across a week.

Level 1: Mind Skill Games

Every participant has to complete the first level between Mar. 1 and Mar. 7.

Your team has to rely on strategy, logic, visualisation, and memory skills to complete the four web-based mini games.

Your team’s average score will be used to determine your qualification for the second round.

All participants who pass Level 1 will be awarded a Certification of Mind Skill by NCS and the top scorers will proceed to the second round.

Level 2: Ideation for Impact

The second level takes place from Mar. 8 to Mar. 14.

Your team will conceptualise a futuristic robot or app that incorporates technologies such as 5G network, Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning, to tackle a social problem and make a positive impact.

You are encouraged to present your creative idea as if you are pitching the actual product to potential investors who may turn your idea into reality.

The best teams will receive a pair of wireless gaming earbuds and advance to Level 3.

Level 3: Solving with Synergy

Your team’s session will take place on a day between Mar. 15 to Mar. 21.

The mission is to defeat the malicious Artificial Intelligence (AI) in a facilitated virtual escape game by solving a series of puzzles.

Teamwork and collaborative problem solving skills are crucial in this round.

The best five teams will be given an Oculus Quest 2 and proceed to the Finale.

Level 4: The Innovation Room (Finale)

The top five teams will battle it out in the Finale for the Grand Prize of S$20,000 cash on Mar. 27.

Each team has to present their robotic or app solutions from Level 2 to a panel of judges at the world’s first Virtual Reality demo day.

Teams will access the demo day via Oculus Quest 2 VR sets.

The event will be live-streamed for public viewing so you can check out the innovative ideas that the winning teams have submitted or to show the teams some support.

Great, how can I get started?

Anyone who has an interest in designing, data engineering, or coding are welcome to register here.

Once you have registered, you can create your own team as a team captain and invite others to join. Alternatively, you may also join a pre-existing team via an invite code.

Fret not if you are unable to find a team as you will be grouped with others according to your interests.

Each team must have three to six members.

Find out more information about the tournament via their website and Instagram @innolympics.

This tournament is organised by NCS, a digital services company that has developed from a traditional systems-integration company. It continues to grow and evolve to this day.

Innolympics is one of their innovative approaches to attract a diverse team of digital workers and dedicated problem-solvers.

