Grab CEO Anthony Tan receives Covid-19 vaccine with drivers at former Hong Kah Secondary School site

Vaccinations for taxi and private hire car drivers have commenced.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 26, 2021, 04:07 PM

Grab CEO and co-founder Anthony Tan shared that he has received his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine with other drivers at the former Hong Kah Secondary School site on Feb. 23.

Tan was attending the first vaccination exercise for taxi and private hire car (PHC) drivers.

About 300 drivers received their first jab that day.

via Anthony Tan's LinkedIn.

Besides Tan, other leaders from the National Taxi Association and the National Private Hire Vehicles Association, as well as the management from the taxi and platform operators received their first shot of vaccine too.

 

Painless and no side effects felt

On LinkedIn, Tan described the experience to be "painless" and he "did not experience any side effects after".

via Anthony Tan's LinkedIn.

At the vaccination centre, Tan and Grab Singapore managing director Wee Tang Yee took the opportunity to hear concerns from drivers.

They also discussed with both drivers and union members how to help other drivers understand the vaccination process better.

"Vaccination is a critical next step towards safer rides, better protection of our community, and economic recovery," Tan wrote.

via Anthony Tan's LinkedIn.

Senior Minister of State for Transport, Amy Khor, urged all taxi and PHC drivers to take up the vaccination offer which will be sent to them via SMSes by the end of this week.

Aim to get all employees vaccinated by 2022

Grab aims for all Grab employees as well as Grab driver and delivery people to be vaccinated by end of 2022.

To achieve that, the company has rolled out some supports to encourage its employees to receive vaccines when their turn comes.

Wee said:

"To encourage and provide our driver-partners with a peace of mind as they receive their vaccination, we will offer an extension of the Group Prolonged Medical Leave insurance policy to cover potential loss of income, if they are hospitalised as a result of any side effects. We will also continue to engage our driver-partners through our driver app to help them better understand the benefits of the vaccination."

Top image via Anthony Tan's LinkedIn

