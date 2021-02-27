Back

Golden Mile Food Centre to reopen on Mar. 1, reopening of Zion Riverside Food Centre postponed

Update.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 27, 2021, 04:39 PM

Two popular hawker centres will be reopening soon.

An updated list of hawker centres’ and markets' closure dates on the National Environment Agency (NEA)'s website still states that the last day of renovation works at Golden Mile Food Centre is Feb. 28.

That means that the Golden Mile Food Centre will reopen the next day, on Mar. 1.

An internal circular to stallholders, seen by Mothership, confirms that the centre is scheduled to resume business operations on Mar. 1.

Zion Riverside Food Centre's reopening postponed

However, the website states that the closure of Zion Riverside Food Centre has been extended by a month, for repair and redecoration works.

The last day of Zion Riverside Food Centre is now expected to be on Mar. 31, 2021.

The food centre is expected to reopen on Apr. 1, 2021, should there be no further delays.

NEA said that the revision in the schedule is due to ground conditions.

You can view the schedules here.

Top image via Google Maps and Chris Chee/Facebook

