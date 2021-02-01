First half of Feb. 2021 expected to be warm & dry, temperatures may rise to 34°C

After a rather rainy start to 2021, drier and warmer weather appears to be on its way.

In a media advisory on Monday (Feb. 1), the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) reported that January 2021 was the second wettest January since rainfall records began in 1869.

Meanwhile, the first half of Feb. 2021 is expected to be generally dry and warm, interspersed with short thundery showers on some days.

Winds blowing from northwest or northeast

The dry and warm weather conditions are predicted to persist in the first half of the month, with low-level winds blowing from the northwest or northeast.

In the first week of the month, northeast winds over the South China Sea are predicted to strengthen, which will bring windy conditions with passing showers over Singapore on a few days.

For most of the week, fair and warm weather is expected.

Short-duration thundery showers are expected in the afternoon mostly in the second week of the month.

On a few days, the showers may last until the evening.

Overall, the rainfall for the first half of February is expected to be below normal over most parts of the island.

For the first half of the month, the daily temperatures are expected to range between 24°C and 33°C on most days.

The temperature could rise to reach around 34°C on days with little or no rain.

Top photo by Jane Zhang.