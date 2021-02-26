Back

24-year-old BFFs open lok lok kopitiam stall in Tai Seng with S$1 skewers as they miss JB

JB-style lok lok. In Singapore.

Tanya Ong | February 26, 2021, 11:24 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A new JB-style lok lok stall has landed in Tai Seng.

Fei Zhu Lok Lok

Called Fei Zhu Lok Lok, the stall features S$1 skewers, with both boiled and fried options.

Emmanuel Lek/FB

Here's a look at some of the skewers:

Fei Zhu Lok Lok/FB

Fei Zhu Lok Lok/FB

Their lok lok comes with an option of various sauces: crunchy peanut satay sauce, Feizhuloklok's "best selling sauce", spicy homemade belacan, and thai sweet chilli.

They also offer Shiok Mee and Shiok Rice, which involves rice or noodles topped with their "special homemade sauce".

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FEI ZHU LOK LOK (@feizhuloklok)

According to their Instagram stories on Feb. 25, the stall saw "insane" queues that night.

Run by 24-year-old gal pals

The stall was recently opened in February by two good friends, Phyllis Seah and Goh Jueying, who are both 24 years old.

In an interview with 8 Days, they said that the decision to sell lok lok was somewhat on a whim.

Both of them decided to start their own stall after not being able to travel to JB to enjoy lok lok.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by EMIKA (@phyllisjayy)

Both of them do not have prior experience in the F&B industry.

Seah shared that, through the process of running the stall, they realised that it was not as easy as they initially thought it would be.

Thinking that it would be simple because there's no cooking involved, they later realised that there are so many things to skewer (and even then, "that takes skill").

Nearly was "Chio Bu Lok Lok"

The pair also told 8 Days that they initially wanted to call the stall "Chio Bu Lok Lok".

However, they decided against it, given that they may choose to employ men in the future. There were also concerns that people would think that the girls working there "are not pretty".

They settled on "Fei Zhu" as it is Seah's nickname.

Details

1010 Taiseng Avenue

Monday to Friday: 11:30am - 10:30pm

Saturday: 5pm - 10:30pm

Sunday: Off day

The closing timings will also be updated on their Instagram stories daily.

Top photos: iamedl/Instagram via Fei Zhu Lok Lok/Facebook, sotongxoxo/IG

Grab CEO Anthony Tan receives Covid-19 vaccine with drivers at Hong Kah Secondary School

Vaccinations for taxi and private hire car drivers have commenced.

February 26, 2021, 04:07 PM

Serangoon Gardens mall running Cartoon Network treasure hunt from Mar. 1 to 21 with S$300, S$500 & S$1,000 cash prizes to be won

Plenty of photo ops for you and your kids.

February 26, 2021, 04:04 PM

Chan Chun Sing on Kranji woodland 'erroneous' clearance: We can & must do better

He said the outcomes from the various investigations and review will be shared with the public when ready.

February 26, 2021, 03:39 PM

13 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 26, all imported

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

February 26, 2021, 03:35 PM

Ong Ye Kung on Kallang MRT station incident: What can be said publicly limited as investigations are ongoing

He expressed condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

February 26, 2021, 03:07 PM

British man, 52, & S'porean wife, 39, jailed for meeting in hotel room when he was serving SHN

They were sentenced today (Feb. 26).

February 26, 2021, 03:01 PM

First 3 Bidadari BTO projects from 2015 launch completed

Lots of green spaces, landscaped gardens and rooftop gardens.

February 26, 2021, 01:00 PM

Netflix S'pore releasing new 'Kingdom' episode on the origins of the zombie infections

Stand-alone episode.

February 26, 2021, 12:44 PM

Covid-19 took your job? Take advantage of temporary or short-term opportunities to find a new one.

Now is the time to be flexible.

February 26, 2021, 12:24 PM

Limited edition Cherry Blossom Strawberry latte capsules available at S$8.90 per box in supermarkets

You can never have enough sakura in Spring.

February 26, 2021, 12:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.