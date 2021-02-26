24-year-old BFFs open lok lok kopitiam stall in Tai Seng with S$1 skewers as they miss JB

A new JB-style lok lok stall has landed in Tai Seng.

Fei Zhu Lok Lok

Called Fei Zhu Lok Lok, the stall features S$1 skewers, with both boiled and fried options.

Here's a look at some of the skewers:

Their lok lok comes with an option of various sauces: crunchy peanut satay sauce, Feizhuloklok's "best selling sauce", spicy homemade belacan, and thai sweet chilli.

They also offer Shiok Mee and Shiok Rice, which involves rice or noodles topped with their "special homemade sauce".

According to their Instagram stories on Feb. 25, the stall saw "insane" queues that night.

Run by 24-year-old gal pals

The stall was recently opened in February by two good friends, Phyllis Seah and Goh Jueying, who are both 24 years old.

In an interview with 8 Days, they said that the decision to sell lok lok was somewhat on a whim.

Both of them decided to start their own stall after not being able to travel to JB to enjoy lok lok.

Both of them do not have prior experience in the F&B industry.

Seah shared that, through the process of running the stall, they realised that it was not as easy as they initially thought it would be.

Thinking that it would be simple because there's no cooking involved, they later realised that there are so many things to skewer (and even then, "that takes skill").

Nearly was "Chio Bu Lok Lok"

The pair also told 8 Days that they initially wanted to call the stall "Chio Bu Lok Lok".

However, they decided against it, given that they may choose to employ men in the future. There were also concerns that people would think that the girls working there "are not pretty".

They settled on "Fei Zhu" as it is Seah's nickname.

Details

1010 Taiseng Avenue

Monday to Friday: 11:30am - 10:30pm

Saturday: 5pm - 10:30pm

Sunday: Off day

The closing timings will also be updated on their Instagram stories daily.

Top photos: iamedl/Instagram via Fei Zhu Lok Lok/Facebook, sotongxoxo/IG