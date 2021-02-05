Changi cargo worker discovered he had Covid-19 when he went for tuberculosis screening

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 25 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Friday (Feb. 5).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,649.

Community case works at Changi Cargo Megaplex 1

There are two new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 infection. One is in the community, while another resides in a dormitory.

The community case is Case 59,980, a 56-year-old male Singaporean who works as an import officer at Yusen Logistics and is based at Changi Cargo Megaplex 1 (119 Airport Cargo Road).

According to MOH, his job does not entail interaction with flight passengers.

The man developed a cough on Feb. 2, but did not seek medical attention and continued to go to work.

As he had been identified earlier as a contact of a tuberculosis (TB) case at his workplace, he went to the Tuberculosis Control Unit on Feb. 4 for TB screening, where he was tested for Covid-19 after he reported his symptoms.

His test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on the same day, and he was conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

MOH said that the man's earlier test from a testing operation of airport cargo workers on Jan. 18 had been negative, so this is likely a current infection.

The dormitory case is Case 59,966, a 31-year-old male Bangladeshi national.

He is a Work Pass holder who arrived in Singapore on Dec. 13, 2020, and served Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at a dedicated facility until Dec. 27, 2020.

According to MOH, he has not started working since arriving in Singapore, and stays at a dormitory located at 1 Soon Lee Street.

23 imported cases

The other 23 cases announced today are imported. They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving SHN.

Here is a breakdown of the imported cases:

25 cases discharged

25 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 59,373 have fully recovered from Covid-19 infection, and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently about 41 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving, with one case in the intensive care unit.

206 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated, and are cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

New locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

There are five new locations:

Northpoint City (930 Yishun Avenue 2) Jan. 23, 1pm to 4:05pm Jan. 27, 6:10pm to 7pm Jan. 29, 7pm to 7:30pm

Sun Plaza (30 Sembawang Drive): Jan. 23, 6pm to 7:15pm Jan. 24, 2.50pm to 3.30pm

White Sands (1 Pasir Ris Central Street 3) Jan. 31, 6:20pm to 8:35pm

ValuDollar at White Sands (1 Pasir Ris Central Street 3) Jan. 31, 6:30pm to 7pm

Jurong Point (1 Jurong West Central 2) 4pm to 5pm



You can see the full list of locations here:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

