2 S'poreans returning from UAE, US, among imported Covid-19 cases on Feb. 27, 2021

The total number of Covid-19 cases in S'pore has reached 59,925.

Joshua Lee | February 27, 2021, 10:26 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore earlier today (Feb. 27)

This brings the total number of cases to 59,925.

12 imported cases

All 12 cases are imported, and had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. There are no new cases in the community or in the dormitories.

The imported cases arrived from UAE, U.S., India, Myanmar, Brazil, India, the Netherlands, Indonesia and Malaysia.

There are two Singaporeans among the imported cases. They returned from the UAE and U.S.

Here is a breakdown of the imported cases:

The number of new cases in the community has increased from one per week in the week before to four in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from one in the week before to two in the past week.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new places were added to the list on Feb. 27. Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Feb. 27:

13 more cases discharged

13 more cases have been discharged.

Here are the rest of the statistics from today's Covid-19 report:

  • Cases in hospital: 15

  • Cases in ICU: 1

  • Cases in community facilities: 65

  • Total cases reported: 59,925

  • Total cases recovered: 58,816

  • Total deaths: 29

A 64 year-old male Singaporean who resided in Indonesia has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on February 26.

However, since he tested positive for Covid-19 infection on January 26 while he was in Indonesia, his case was not included in Singapore's Covid-19 count.

Top image via SingHealth/Facebook

