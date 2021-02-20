No new locations visited by Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 20

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Feb. 20).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,858.

Drop in new community cases and unlinked cases

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from eight cases in the week before to one case in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from five cases in the week before to one case in the past week.

Amongst the 72 confirmed cases reported from February 14 to February 20, 47 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 11 have tested negative, and 14 serology test results are pending.

12 imported cases

All 12 cases announced are imported.

They had been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Amongst the 12 imported cases, 10 are asymptomatic, while two are symptomatic.

Here are the details:

Two (Cases 60348 and 60351) are Singaporeans who returned from India and the UK,

Two (Cases 60347 and 60350) are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from India,

Three (Cases 60345, 60346 and 60349) are Student’s Pass holders who arrived from India,

Two (Cases 60343 and 60344) are Work Pass holders who arrived from the UAE and U.S.,

One (Case 60354) is a Work Permit holder who arrived from Indonesia and is a foreign domestic worker,

Two (Cases 60340 and 60342) are Short-Term Visit Pass holders. Case 60340 arrived from India to visit her family member who is a Singaporean. Case 60342 arrived from India for studies in Singapore.

They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

20 remain in hospitals

22 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 59,719 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 20 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

90 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new location visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Feb. 19.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Feb. 19:

