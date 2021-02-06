Forget clichéd intros. The real question we should ask our dating app matches: So, can I see your Spotify playlist?

Dating app “conversations” these days go like this:

“What do you work as?”

“What did you study?”

“What do you like to do during the weekends?”

All very predictable. It actually feels a bit like sussing out someone’s CV.

So this got me thinking. If we’re looking for love, why do we interview each other like we want to connect on LinkedIn???

Okay to be fair, these clichéd questions are practical when considering a potential partner. But if the objective of dating is to find out if the person is someone you’d enjoy spending time with (or at least wouldn’t mind meeting), surely there’s a better way to go around it.

Perhaps, the real question we should ask our dates is:

“Can I see your Spotify playlist?”

Hear me out.

“Music is a form of language”

So said my musician colleague, Juan, as I was trying to get into the groove writing this article.

I realised what he said was actually legit. Dating apps today are no longer just about swiping someone based on their photos. Okay, they still kind of are, but these days, there are extra nifty features to showcase bits of your personality.

One of the things you can do on many dating apps is to link your Spotify account to your profile. This shows your potential matches the artists and songs you listen to.

But link for what ah?

The artists or songs on someone’s profile actually helps communicate something about them. Like language, if you think about it.

Chances are someone with lots of timeless love classics is a hopeless romantic (or someone who just really likes old love songs). The person who listens to a lot of K-pop? Expect lots of stanning and references to the korean entertainment scene. How about the Manyao mixtape guy? Ask him about PMDs. Or maybe not.

Okay, the examples are exaggerated but you get the drift.

This is also not a new phenomenon. Remember the emo kids in the early 2000s?

Those emo kids— eyeliners, black outfits, statement face piercing and all — would take to myspace or Friendster to showcase their favourite bands. Emo songs, as anthems to express the pain, sorrow, and other emo things that emo kids feel, were a crucial part of their identities.

Music has always been a way for us to express ourselves, and seeing what someone likes listening to will likely give you a sense of who they are.

Listen to the same songs, sing the same tune

The point of looking at a potential date’s playlist is not to condemn them to eternal judgement. It’s to pick out something and start a conversation or see if you both sing the same tune (ha ha ha).

That means starting a conversation with someone who understands what it’s like listening to sad mandopop love songs on a rainy evening, or someone who equally enjoys belting out the chorus of High School Musical’s “Breaking Free”.

Whether it is a common favourite song or a surprising realisation that their music taste is vastly different from what you expected, it’s an opportunity to find out more about them.

How did they stumble upon the song? Why do they like this artist? What does this song mean to them?

And if things go well, both of you can schedule a karaoke session to sing off-pitch together.

Finding out what someone is listening to currently also gives us a sense of their current mental state and what they might be feeling right now.

A lot of Eminem? Maybe a bit angsty.

Lo-fi beats on loop? Likely trying to get some work done.

Ariana Grande? thank u, next.

By looking at their playlist, we’ll likely discover something about the person that can’t be drawn out with clichéd questions.

And people actually want to talk about these things.

I mean, people take to Instagram stories to share what they’re listening to on Spotify all the time. The songs people share are essentially conversation baits.

Music and modern-day dating

Once you’re past the stage of just discussing your favourite songs, you can even curate music playlists as gifts -- a practice that has become increasingly popular.

It’s romantic (and also very cost-effective).

It’s like a modern-day mixtape, involving a playlist of songs you think the person might like, or perhaps a playlist that captures the spirit of your relationship.

Which is quite lovely, if you think about it: Sharing a specially curated selection of songs to let someone know that you are thinking about them.

And all of that just because you decided to ask them what’s on their playlist.

So the next time you want to jazz it up with someone new, don’t ask what they work as, ask to see their Spotify playlist.

One way you could jam to your favourite playlist (or a new song from a special someone) is with Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2. Music is after all really personal, so a pair of earbuds with neat personalised features is a godsend.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2

The MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 helps you get into your groove even in noisy environments with Active Noise Cancellation while Transparent Hearing helps you tune back into your surroundings.

But what really helps create a bespoke listening experience is the MOMENTUM True Wireless 2’s built-in equalizers. You can tailor the bass, mid, and trebles to your preference.

There are also customised controls on the earbuds to help you control volume, music, or calls, while Voice Assistant Support links you up with your Google Assistant or Apple Siri.

Another understated feature is Smart Stop, which automatically stops the song when your earbuds are removed and seamlessly resumes when you put them back.

Available in both black and white, you can get a pair at S$449 from Sennheiser’s official web store here, their brand stores at Marina Bay Sands and Marina Square or all Sennheiser’s authorised retailers.

They are also running a Valentine’s Day promo on some of their audio products.

Just in time.

Top Image by Zenn Tan.

This sponsored article was brought to you by Sennheiser.