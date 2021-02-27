12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 27, all imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Feb. 27.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All 12 cases are imported, and had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

This brings the total number of cases to 59,925.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Feb. 21: 11

Feb. 22: 10

Feb. 23: 4

Feb. 24: 7

Feb. 25: 10

Feb. 26: 13

Feb. 27: 12

Top image via MOH/Facebook.