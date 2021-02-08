22 new cases of Covid-19 on Feb. 8, 2 are locally transmitted

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 22 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Monday (Feb. 8).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,721.

Two of the new cases are locally transmitted infections in the community.

20 cases are imported and have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Feb. 2: 19

Feb. 3: 18

Feb. 4: 22

Feb. 5: 25

Feb. 6: 26

Feb. 7: 24

Feb. 8: 22