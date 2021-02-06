26 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 6, none are locally-transmitted

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 26 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Saturday (Feb. 6).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,675.

All 26 cases are imported and have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There are no new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 infection.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 30: 58

Jan. 31: 29

Feb. 1: 29

Feb. 2: 19

Feb. 3: 18

Feb. 4: 22

Feb. 5: 25

Feb. 6: 26

