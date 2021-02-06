26 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 6, none are locally-transmitted

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 26 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Saturday (Feb. 6).
This brings the total number of cases to 59,675.
All 26 cases are imported and have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
There are no new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 infection.
Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.
Daily cases in the past week
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Jan. 30: 58
Jan. 31: 29
Feb. 1: 29
Feb. 2: 19
Feb. 3: 18
Feb. 4: 22
Feb. 5: 25
Feb. 6: 26
Top photo via Unsplash
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.