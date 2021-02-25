Back

10 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore on Feb. 25, including 2 cases in community

Full update to come later this evening.

Ashley Tan | February 25, 2021, 03:55 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Thursday (Feb. 25).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,900.

There are two new locally-transmitted cases in the community.

There are eight imported cases that have been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week.

Feb. 19: 14

Feb. 20: 12

Feb. 21: 11

Feb. 22: 10

Feb. 23: 4

Feb. 24: 7

Feb. 25: 10

Top photo from Zhangxin Zheng

