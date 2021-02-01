Back

Yishun coffee shop linked to infectious Covid-19 case

Today's update in full.

Julia Yeo | February 01, 2021, 11:30 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 29 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore earlier today (Feb. 1).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,565.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

29 imported cases

All 29 cases reported today are imported. They arrived from a variety of countries, including India, Indonesia, UAE, Italy, and Myanmar.

26 of the imported cases are asymptomatic, and were detected from MOH's proactive screening and surveillance, while three were symptomatic.

Out of the cases reported, there are two Singaporeans and three Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India and the UAE.

All of the imported cases had already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

Here is a breakdown of the imported cases:

43 discharged

43 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,271 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 45 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit. 220 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

One new location visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

One new location was added to the list on Feb. 1:

  • Broadway (848 Yishun Street 81)

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Feb. 1:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

Top image via Zhangxin Zheng

