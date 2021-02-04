22 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 4, all imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 22 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Thursday (Feb. 4).
This brings the total number of cases to 59,624.
All cases today are imported.
There are no new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 infection.
Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.
Daily cases in the past week
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Jan. 28: 34
Jan. 29: 24
Jan. 30: 58
Jan. 31: 29
Feb. 1: 29
Feb. 2: 19
Feb. 3: 18
Feb. 4: 22
Top image via Tan Guan Zhen
