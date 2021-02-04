Back

22 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 4, all imported

Further details to be shared tonight.

Guan Zhen Tan | February 04, 2021, 03:37 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 22 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Thursday (Feb. 4).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,624.

All cases today are imported.

There are no new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 infection.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 28: 34

Jan. 29: 24

Jan. 30: 58

Jan. 31: 29

Feb. 1: 29

Feb. 2: 19

Feb. 3: 18

Feb. 4: 22

Top image via Tan Guan Zhen

