Sole Covid-19 case on Feb. 16 is foreign domestic worker who arrived from Indonesia

The Ministry of Health (MOH) earlier confirmed one additional case of Covid-19 in Singapore on Tuesday (Feb. 16).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,810.

There are no new locally-transmitted infections in the community.

Imported case: Case 60264

The sole imported case today is a Work Permit holder, Case 60264, who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore on Feb. 2 and tested while serving SHN.

The case is a 34-year-old foreign domestic worker who arrived from Indonesia.

Her serology test has come back positive, indicating a likely past infection.

However, she did not undergo a serology test upon arrival in Singapore, and MOH said that it was not able to definitively conclude that she was no longer infectious when she arrived in Singapore.

The ministry said that it will take all the necessary public health actions as a "precautionary measure".

MOH to stop counting past infections in daily count

Earlier today (Feb. 16), MOH announced that from Feb. 5, certain groups of people who have recent travel history to higher-risk countries/ regions would be "progressively required" to go through more Covid-19 tests upon arrival, in order to identify those with past infections who were no longer infective, and exclude them from the daily count.

30 cases still in hospital

20 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 59,661 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 30 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

90 are isolated and cared for at community facilities, and 29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Feb. 16.

Here is the full list of locations:

