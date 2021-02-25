2 Covid-19 community cases include tuition teacher working at centre in Junction Nine, Yishun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Thursday (Feb. 25), including two cases in the community (none in worker dormitories).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,900.

Two community cases

Case 60470

Case 60470 is a 27 year-old female Singapore Permanent Resident who works as a tuition teacher, at the Yishun branch of Berries World of Learning School (18 Yishun Avenue 9), located within the Junction Nine shopping centre.

She developed a runny nose on Feb. 23 after work, and sought medical treatment at a General Practitioner clinic the next day.

She was tested for Covid-19, and her test came back positive. on Feb. 25. She was conveyed in an ambulance to Singapore General Hospital.

As a precautionary measure, the Yishun branch of Berries World of Learning School will be closed until Feb. 28 for cleaning and disinfection.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing. In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the cases, including their family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period to detect asymptomatic cases. MOH will also conduct serological tests for the close contacts, to determine if the case could have been infected by them.

Case 60448

Case 60448 is a 33 year-old male Malaysian national, a Work Permit holder employed by PSA Corporation Ltd as a lashing specialist.

He arrived from Malaysia on Dec. 23, 2020, and served Stay-Home Notice at a dedicated facility until Jan. 6, 2021. His swab taken on Jan. 3 during SHN was negative for Covid-19. His tests from Rostered Routine Testing (RRT) were also negative, with the last such test on Feb. 13.

He was detected when he was tested on Feb. 21 as part of RRT. His pooled test result came back positive for Covid-19 the next day.

An individual test was done on Feb. 23, and he was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Feb. 24. He was subsequently conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Case 60448 received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 22, and the second dose on Feb. 14.

However as it typically takes a few weeks for an individual to build up immunity after completing vaccination, he was likely to have been infected before he was conferred protection after vaccination.

Eight imported cases

Eight of today's cases are imported.

They had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Here is a breakdown of the imported cases:

24 cases discharged

24 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,785 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 16 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

70 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. 29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Two new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

There are two new locations reported today. They are Raffles City Shopping Centre and Sembawang Mart.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Feb. 24:

