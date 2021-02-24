Indonesian domestic helper developed Covid-19 symptoms during quarantine but not reported to MOH

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Feb. 24).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,890.

One case in the community

There is one locally transmitted infection in the community reported today, who is linked to a previous case.

Case 60439 is a 35-year-old female Indonesian national who is employed as a foreign domestic worker by Cases 60102 and 60389.

The Indonesian was identified as a close contact of Case 60102 and was placed on quarantine on Feb. 9.

Her swab taken on Feb. 9 was negative for Covid-19, and she also tested negative for her serology test on the same day.

She developed a cough on Feb. 20 during quarantine, but it was not reported to MOH.

On Feb. 22, she was tested for Covid-19 and her result came back positive for Covid-19 infection the next day.

She was subsequently conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Her serological test result has come back positive, but it is likely to be a recent infection.

She has also tested preliminarily positive for the B117 strain, and is pending further confirmatory tests.

Six imported cases

Six of today's cases are imported.

They had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Here is a breakdown of the imported cases:

Eight cases discharged

Eight more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 59,761 have fully recovered from Covid-19 infection, and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 18 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving, with one case in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

82 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated, and are cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

There are no new locations reported today.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Feb. 24:

Top image via Zheng Zhangxin