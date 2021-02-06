Commentary: The issue of balance between nature conservation & development in S’pore

COMMENTARY: Can Singapore achieve the delicate balance between nature conservation and development?

Veteran conservationist Ho Hua Chew writes about how the government should recognise the growing appreciation for nature among Singaporeans and address the imbalance between nature conservation and development.

1) Nature reserves and Clementi forest see an increased visitorship from nature-loving Singaporeans recently.

2) Singapore should set aside more land for terrestrial nature conservation by reconsidering its priorities.

3) The pressure on building HDB flats is driven not just by the housing needs and therefore should be addressed as part of the solution to make space for nature conservation.

The views here are expressed in his own personal capacity and not necessarily reflective of the Nature Society.

By Ho Hua Chew

The voluminous support for the petitions to save the forests at Bukit Batok, Clementi and Dover is astounding in the history of nature conservation in Singapore. This manifested yearning for nature areas is also reflected in the long line of hikers trudging along the Tree-top Trail in the Nature Reserve during the weekends as well as in the great influx of visitors to Clementi Forest, despite it being not even a public park. Even though they may not be personally acquainted or knowledgeable about their wildlife, Singaporeans generally are nowadays upset at seeing more and more nature areas being overwhelmed, being obviously warmed up to the idea that forests or nature areas are an essential ingredient of Singapore as a congenial home-place. This demands urgent attention.

As usual here, there is inevitably a warning among some that there got to be a balance between nature conservation and development. But it is not clear what these detractors mean by this so-called ‘balance’ and how it can be brought about. Obviously before a balance can be achieved, we must be able to see first where the imbalance lies.

Where the imbalance lies

Singapore has no doubt made great progress in its material development to become now a First World Nation with housing needs adequately satisfied for all strata of the population and a low rate of unemployment, the envy of other nations. But almost all of Singapore’s primary dryland forest has been cleared with less than 0.5 per cent remaining. The forest that is mostly present now are regrowths or secondary forests ---- and this comes to only about 20 per cent of the total Singapore’s land area, as shown by a recent satellite study published in 2019. Mangrove forest was reduced from an estimated 13 per cent in the 19th century to about 1 per cent at present. Here, clearly, there is already an imbalance, with development tilting preponderously over the existence of nature areas, resulting in the concomitant extinction or decline of many wildlife.

In the Singapore Green Plan, our government is only prepared so far to set aside at most about 10 per cent of land areas for terrestrial nature conservation, far short of the terrestrial benchmark by 2020 of 17 per cent proposed by the UN Convention of Biodiversity for which Singapore is a ratifier (in 1995). This is now 2021 and a new benchmark has to be set, but this will definitely not remain the same or less, given the emergency situation for both global climate change and the loss of biodiversity. Whatever it is, there is no excuse about Singapore being just a small nation and what have you, as the percentage is only proportionate to the total land area that we have. This is fair and square for all nations --- big or small.

Being a small country does not mean being land scarce

A typical objection here against nature conservation is land scarcity, citing Singapore as being a rather small country. But being small does not necessarily entail that we are land scarce. Scarcity is a relative concept --- it depends on how you use what you have. For land, it depends on how you use the land or design your development projects --- be this housing, industrial complex, etc. In this regard, any talk about land scarcity here sounds rather hollow when we have 1,500 hectares of land used for golf courses each with long leases. This total is one-and-the-half the size of Pulau Ubin! True, four of these have been degazetted and on a liberal estimate, this probably comes to about 400 hectares, but this is just a small dent in the oversupply!

Another objection here is that HDB housing is more important than nature conservation. People need a roof over their heads. True, but today, before we can jump to the conclusion that HDB housing has top priority versus nature conservation, we need to ask what generates the tremendous pressure on HDB to built more and more HDB flats due to the long queue or waiting list. Is it because everyone who lines up wants truly a roof over their heads?

Addressing the pressure to build more HDB flats part of the solution to save forests

Surely, we can find out if we tighten up the rules for owning an HDB flat. When the HDB project for housing was first introduced by our pioneer national leaders, the principal objective is to cater to the housing needs of Singaporeans who are poor and less well-off at affordable rates to them --- on a subsidized basis of course. This is highly laudable and we should be proud of its success.

We should revert back to the policy of owner occupation, with disincentives for people going for investment benefits, which will be at the expense of all tax-payers. The tightening of rules will at least determine if the long queues and pressure still persist. If there is less such pressure, then more forests or nature areas can be saved. Given the vehement clamour among Singaporeans for the protection of nature areas nowadays, this step must be taken, otherwise, any talk about striking a balance between HDB housing development and nature conservation is just hot air --- inexorably leading to the drastic reduction of our lovely, fascinating wild Singapore.

Top photo by Ho Xiang Tian.