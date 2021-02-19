Back

ComfortDelGro cabby returns passenger's wallet containing S$1,500

Phew.

Fasiha Nazren | February 19, 2021, 06:47 PM

ComfortDelGro cabby Tan Kwan Hwee was cleaning his taxi after his shift one night when he found a dark-coloured wallet on the floor of his car.

While it is pretty common for passengers to accidentally leave their things in a taxi, this was Tan's first encounter with a missing wallet.

S$1,500 cash in wallet

He was surprised to find wads of S$50 notes amounting to S$1,500 in the wallet.

"Most of the time, passengers leave their smartphones behind. I was surprised that the wallet contained $1,500. But no matter what I find, I always return because these items are not mine."

Photo from ComfortDelGro Taxi's Facebook page.

As he was unsure which passenger had left their wallet, Tan sent the wallet to ComfortDelgro's lost and found department.

Wallet returned to rightful owner

Eventually, the team managed to find the wallet's rightful owner and returned it back to him along with the S$1,500.

You can read the full post here:

Top image from Comfort DelGro Taxi Singapore.

