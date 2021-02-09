Back

Apple's Clubhouse app gets banned in China after Chinese users take part in uncensored chats

Such chats included sensitive topics like Xinjiang and Taiwan.

Julia Yeo | February 09, 2021, 06:48 PM

Apple's invite-only audio-based social media app, Clubhouse, has been blocked in China on Feb. 8, after several uncensored conversations on sensitive issues were briefly hosted on the platform.

Surge in users from mainland China before ban

According to SupChina, the app had surged in popularity globally after Elon Musk hosted a conversation with Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev on the app on Jan. 31.

Thousands of iPhone users from China joined the app, some even paying up to 500 yuan (S$100) for invites, according to Financial Times.

Each user can only invite a maximum of two people to join the platform.

The brief window before the app was banned in China made for a rare opportunity connecting Chinese speakers within and outside of China to discuss sensitive topics, such as the crackdown against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and Taiwan's sovereignty issue.

"Are there concentration camps in Xinjiang?"

On Feb. 6, a chatroom titled "Are there concentration camps in Xinjiang?" in Mandarin Chinese hosted a moderated conversation on the topic, drawing a diversity of participants from Han Chinese who grew up in Xinjiang to Uyghurs who were exiled overseas, reported SupChina.

Another conversation in a chatroom focusing on relations between mainland China and Taiwan hosted people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, reported New York Times.

Several users from mainland China shared that they had been taught from young in schools to believe that Taiwan was an inextricable part of China.

On the other hand, participants from Taiwan who have worked in China before said they still felt like they did not truly understand the culture there.

The dialogues were generally civil and candid, with minimal trolling going on, reported SupChina.

Banned after brief window

The app was banned just days after the surge in users from China.

Many Clubhouse users in China reported that they tried to log onto the app on Monday (Feb. 8) evening, but received an error message showing "a secure connection to the server cannot be made", reported CNN.

Users also shared on Weibo that they were unable to access Clubhouse.

Several chat rooms on Clubhouse were opened to discuss the blocking of the app. They were joined by hundreds of users, including some who said they were based in mainland China.

While the app has been banned in China, it is still accessible via a virtual private network (VPN).

Discussion of Clubhouse also blocked

The scope of the crackdown went further than the app itself, spreading to Weibo as well.

On Weibo, the hashtag #Clubhouse and another hashtag that said "What is Clubhouse" in mandarin were censored as well.

Screenshot via Weibo

According to SupChina, discussions about Clubhouse were also censored and taken down on other online platforms, including Taobao, where people were selling invitations to join the app.

Ban was unsurprising to many

However, the ban came at no surprise, as several foreign social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook have also been blocked by the "Great Firewall of China", which censors parts of the Internet within mainland China.

On Weibo, many users had expected the ban, with some saying it was a "normal" occurrence. Others even joked about the ban and alluded to China's strict surveillance system.

"It's normal for the app to be unusable..."

"Those who registered for the app have had their identities recorded."

Reply: "Where was the record taken, what consequences would there be? Scary."

Top image via Unsplash, Alyssa Tsai/Twitter

