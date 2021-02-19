Back

Multi-functional water dispensers to be installed in all carparks in Punggol West

Can clean both the outside and inside of your car.

Andrew Koay | February 19, 2021, 02:45 PM

Residents in Punggol West can look forward to giving their cars a more thorough clean in the months to come.

Member of Parliament for Punggol West single member constituency Sun Xueling announced in a Feb. 19  Facebook post that all carparks in her ward would be in outfitted with multi-functional water dispensers from April 2021 onwards.

Image of the Car Care System Image from QE Elemech Engineering's Facebook page

The coin-operated machines will give drivers access to a high-pressure water jet (S$1 for three minutes), a water dispenser (20 cents for 30 seconds), and a vacuum cleaner (S$1 for five minutes).

The "Car Care Systems" have began appearing in select HDB estates throughout Singapore since September 2019, reported AsiaOne.

They are installed and made by local engineering consultancy QE Elemech Engineering.

Top image from QE Elemech Engineering's Facebook page and Google Maps

