Bukit Panjang man sitting on covered walkway calmly rejects SCDF officers' offers to bring him down

[UPDATE on Feb. 27 at 5:40pm: This article has been updated with a statement from the police]

Singapore's covered walkways provide shelter from rain and sun.

One man, however, made use of a covered walkway in Bukit Panjang for a very different purpose.

A Mothership reader shared a video of the man sitting atop a bus stop along Bukit Panjang Ring Road, calmly surveying vehicles as they drove by.

At this point, unperturbed commuters at the bus stop did not seem to notice the man.

Another video uploaded on Facebook shows the man on the nearby walkway, which connects the bus stop to an adjacent HDB block.

He is shown engaging with SCDF officers, apparently reluctant to come down from his perch.

Facebook user Jimmy Cbx Ng wrote that the man said, "What's wrong? I did not disturb anybody but enjoying the view, what!"

Other photos of the man show him giving the officers the cold shoulder.

The bus stop appeared to be cordoned off as police and SCDF officers handled the situation.

In response to queries from Mothership, the police said that the 29-year-old man was apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act, and that no injuries were reported.

