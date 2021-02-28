Back

Becca Cosmetics closing down for good due to Covid-19, products available till Sep. 2021

Another one bites the dust :(

Fasiha Nazren | February 28, 2021, 03:36 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted a lot of businesses all around the world.

Another brand that has fallen victim to the pandemic is global beauty brand Becca Cosmetics.

Becca Cosmetics closing down

In an Instagram post from Feb. 25, the cosmetics brand announced its impending closure on Sep. 2021.

According to the post, the brand has seen an "accumulation of challenges", including the pandemic.

These factors are "more than [the] business can withstand" and therefore they had to make the difficult decision to close the brand.

Becca Cosmetics added that customers can still get their products until Sep. 2021, or whilst stocks last.

The products are available for purchase online and in-stores at Sephora Singapore.

Since 2001

Becca Cosmetics was founded in 2001 in Perth, Australia, by Rebecca Morrice Williams.

It was acquired by the Estée Lauder Companies in 2016.

The brand carries cosmetic products including lipsticks, foundation, primer, bronzer, and blusher.

They are especially known for their series of highlighters, particularly the Champagne Pop shade.

In the past years, Becca Cosmetics has collaborated with a good number of beauty influencers and celebrities including Jaclyn Hill, Khloe Kardashian, and Chrissy Teigen.

