Bak kwa scammers take orders on Facebook, collect full payment, & go uncontactable

The products were advertised on Facebook.

Nigel Chua | February 04, 2021, 03:35 PM

Police are calling attention to bak kwa scammers purporting to sell barbecued pork products from "Hock Moon Hiong" ahead of Chinese New Year.

In a Feb. 4 news release, the police said that these scammers claimed to be selling products from "Hock Moon Hiong", .

"Hock Moon Hiong" is the name of a bak kwa chain with outlets in seven Malaysian states including Johor, though it has no presence in Singapore.

Victims placed orders and made full payment

After victims of the scam responded to advertisements on Facebook, they were asked to place orders via Facebook.

They were then required to make full payment for the bak kwa, via PayNow or bank transfer.

They only discovered that they had been scammed when they did not receive the products, and realised that the seller had become uncontactable.

Advisory on online deals

Only meat products from approved sources can be imported or brought into Singapore, the police said.

The police also advised members of the public of the following:

  • If the deal is too good to be true, it probably is. Purchase only from authorised sellers or reputable sources.

  • Verify seller’s profile on online marketplaces through customer reviews and ratings.

  • If responding to online classified advertisements, always insist on cash on delivery.

Top image by Karen Lui and via @glenncarstenspeters on unsplash

