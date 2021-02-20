S'pore man arrested for filming woman inside Queenstown toilet

On Feb. 19, the Singapore Police Force arrested a man they suspect of committing criminal trespass and voyeurism.

Earlier this month on Feb. 8, police received a call for assistance with an incident where a man had trespassed into a female toilet along Ayer Rajah Crescent.

Once inside, he took a video of a woman using one of the cubicles.

Officers from the Clementi Police Division identified a 30-year-old suspect through ground enquiries and images from CCTV and police cameras.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of criminal trespass, the man could face up to three months in jail, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.

For the offence of voyeurism he could be sentenced to a jail term of up to two years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

Top image from Lazar Gugleta and Google Maps

