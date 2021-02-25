Back

Animated series about S'porean legends reimagines Sang Nila Utama as spaceship captain

Singapore in another time.

Guan Zhen Tan | February 25, 2021, 08:30 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Fantastic Fables of the Southern Seas is a four-part animated series that reimagines well-loved Singaporean tales.

The series is directed by Koh Chong Wu, animated by Nanyang Animation, and illustrated by artists at A Good Citizen.

Screenshot via Viddsee's Youtube

The first three episodes cover the story of Sang Nila Utama, Sisters' Islands (Pulau Subar Laut and Pulau Subar Darat) and The Legend of Bukit Merah.

The last episode is a fun vision of space explorers looking for Merlion statues buried under the remains of Singapore, which belongs to a long-dead and abandoned Earth.

Futuristic retelling

The animated videos are chock-full of references to Singapore and symbolic motifs about the legends.

For example, Sang Nila Utama gets reimagined as (spoilers ahead) Nilo, a captain of a spaceship who's been woken up from his cryogenic sleep by the Artificial Intelligence navigation system, NKHD.4 (Nakhuda) when the ship is damaged from an oncoming meteor shower.

Nilo disregards NKHD.4's (who is based on the ship's captain in the original tale) advice on painlessly ending the lives of everyone on board.

He speeds towards a planet that miraculously can sustain life, and witnesses a nebula that looks like a merlion.

Screenshot via Viddsee's Youtube

Screenshot via Viddsee's Youtube

The other episodes are given the same creative and futuristic re-telling.

Viewers can see the legend of the Sisters' Islands adapted into a steampunk-esque tale of two sisters living amongst floating islands and motorised flying ships and vehicles; the swordfish in the legend of Bukit Merah is depicted as a virus attacking a virtual reality where people's consciousnesses reside.

Screenshot via Viddsee's Youtube

Screenshot via Viddsee's Youtube

Screenshot via Viddsee's Youtube

Screenshot via Viddsee's Youtube

You can watch all the episodes on Youtube:

Top image via via Viddsee's Youtube

Baller SBS bus driver buys his gold from Yishun goldsmith shop

He could have bought his gold trinkets from anywhere, but he bought them in Yishun.

February 25, 2021, 02:57 AM

'We have to do better' to detect abuse of foreign domestic workers: Josephine Teo

Teo said there is no place for abuse of foreign domestic workers in Singapore.

February 25, 2021, 12:55 AM

NParks & SLA remind public to be mindful of personal safety when visiting Clementi & Dover forests

Exercise caution.

February 25, 2021, 12:23 AM

Sheng Siong revenue hits S$1.39 billion for 2020

Net profit jumps to S$139.1 million in FY2020.

February 24, 2021, 11:14 PM

Catholic High School boys fight in toilet as peers watch on

The boys have since been counselled.

February 24, 2021, 10:40 PM

China's Sinovac vaccine arrives in S'pore

It can't be used yet though.

February 24, 2021, 10:23 PM

Indonesian domestic helper developed Covid-19 symptoms during quarantine but not reported to MOH

Today's update in full.

February 24, 2021, 10:10 PM

Myanmar helper saw doctor about 2 months before she died, 'nothing adverse' flagged: MOM

MOM expressed their deepest sympathies to Piang's next-of-kin.

February 24, 2021, 10:09 PM

Police did take action against M'sia truck on Lane 1 of PIE despite appearing to have ignored it

Heavy vehicles must keep left unless overtaking.

February 24, 2021, 10:04 PM

GST may be a regressive tax, but part of a progressive system: Shawn Huang & WP's Louis Chua clash over GST

The S$6 billion Assurance Package will help buffer the effects of the impending GST hike for lower to middle-income groups.

February 24, 2021, 09:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.