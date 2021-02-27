Back

64-year-old male S'porean dies of Covid-19 complications on Feb. 26, 2021

As he was already an overseas registered case, he was not included in S'pore's Covid-19 case count.

Nigel Chua | February 27, 2021, 10:15 PM

Events

A 64-year-old male Singaporean has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Feb. 26, 2021, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced today (Feb. 27).

MOH said that he had been residing in Indonesia since March 17, 2020, and had a past history of hyperlipidaemia.

He tested positive for Covid-19 infection on January 26, 2021 while he was in Indonesia, and was hospitalised there on January 27.

He was subsequently medically evacuated to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) for treatment on January 29, and his test taken in Singapore on January 30 also came back positive for Covid-19.

NCID has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them.

As he was already an overseas registered case, he was not included in Singapore’s Covid-19 case count.

Prior to his death, 29 others had passed away from complications related to Covid-19 in Singapore.

Top photo via Google Maps user Mdm Khoo

