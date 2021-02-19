A-Level results: 93.6% of students had at least 3 H2 passes

11,646 candidates who sat for the 2020 GCE A-Level examination received their results starting from 2:30pm today (Feb. 19).

10,905 of these candidates, or 93.6 per cent, attained at least three H2 passes, with a pass in General Paper (GP) or Knowledge and Inquiry (KI), according to a joint press release by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board.

Results arrangements due to Covid-19

Arrangements have been made for students to receive their results from their respective schools with safe management measures in place, due to the Covid-19 situation.

These measures include gathering in their individual classrooms instead of gathering as a cohort, according to a Feb. 10 MOE press release.

Only school candidates collecting their results will be allowed entry into the school premises, and they will be expected to observe the safe management measures in place.

Private candidates will be notified of their individual results by mail, as has been done in previous years. The result slips will be mailed on Feb. 19 to the address that private candidates had provided to SEAB.

All candidates are also able to access their results online via the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board’s (SEAB) results release system.

Applying to autonomous universities

Interested applicants for admissions and/or scholarships to the autonomous universities are encouraged to submit their applications online.

The autonomous universities are:

Nanyang Technological University (NTU)

National University of Singapore (NUS)

Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT)

Singapore Management University (SMU)

Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS)

Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD)

All school candidates who apply to these universities online do not need to submit a hard copy of their A-Level certificates.

More information on the autonomous universities' admissions processes can be found on their respective websites, and applicants can approach the universities directly for further clarifications, said the press release.

Applying to polytechnics

Eligible A-Level graduates who are looking to further their studies at the polytechnics can benefit from module exemptions in 120 courses, which can reduce the time taken for them to obtain a polytechnic diploma by up to one year.

Interested students can apply to the polytechnics directly in mid-August 2021, for matriculation in October 2021.

More details will be available on the respective polytechnics' websites by March 2021.

Education and Career Guidance (ECG)

Students who would like guidance on their education options can approach their teachers or the ECG Counsellors supporting their schools.

Students can also refer to the interactive MySkillsFuture portal to find out more about the education options, career pathways and courses that are suited to their strengths, interests and abilities.

Students may also visit the websites of autonomous universities and polytechnics to understand more about the institutions’ offerings and their curricula, which cater to different learning preferences.

Students can make an appointment for online or phone counselling with an ECG Counsellor from the ECG Centre at MOE (Grange Road) through the e-Appointment system, calling the ECG hotline at 6831 1420, or emailing [email protected]

The online or phone counselling services will be available from Feb. 15 to Mar. 19, from 9am to 5pm. On Saturdays, the hours are 9am to 12:30pm.

