Sofitel S'pore City Centre launches 2D1N family staycation package from S$371, inclusive of S'pore zoo tickets

Monkey around at the Singapore zoo and relax in a luxury hotel room.

Karen Lui | January 22, 2021, 07:25 PM

Sofitel Singapore City Centre joins nine hotels under Marriott International and two hotels under Millennium Hotels and Resorts to partner up with Wildlife Reserves Singapore on a staycation package.

The "Stay on the Wild Side" family staycation package features a one-night stay at the Sofitel Singapore City Centre hotel and admission tickets to the Singapore Zoo.

Image via Sofitel Singapore City Centre

The package is eligible for redemption with the SingapoRediscover vouchers.

Designed for two adults and a child, the package includes:

  • A one-night stay in a luxury room (king/twin)

  • A safari-themed teepee tent

  • Late check-out at 4pm

  • Admission tickets to the Singapore Zoo for two adults and one child

  • Breakfast for two adults and one child

  • Afternoon tea for two adults

  • Tea time snacks for one child

  • A fun pack with Singapore Zoo merchandise to take home

  • Dining at the Singapore zoo (Dining options can be accessed here)

Room rates are S$371 nett and S$471 nett for weekdays and weekends respectively.

Image via Sofitel Singapore City Centre

Image via Sofitel Singapore City Centre

Image via Sofitel Singapore City Centre

Add-on price for an additional child is S$120++ per night, inclusive of breakfast, snacks, and a teepee tent.

It is available for bookings via Klook under the "Family Premier Staycation" option from now until Mar. 31 for stays until Jun. 30.

Sofitel Singapore City Centre

Address: 9 Wallich St, Singapore 078885

Top images via Sofitel Singapore City Centre.

