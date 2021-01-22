Sofitel S'pore City Centre launches 2D1N family staycation package from S$371, inclusive of S'pore zoo tickets

Sofitel Singapore City Centre joins nine hotels under Marriott International and two hotels under Millennium Hotels and Resorts to partner up with Wildlife Reserves Singapore on a staycation package.

The "Stay on the Wild Side" family staycation package features a one-night stay at the Sofitel Singapore City Centre hotel and admission tickets to the Singapore Zoo.

The package is eligible for redemption with the SingapoRediscover vouchers.

Designed for two adults and a child, the package includes:

A one-night stay in a luxury room (king/twin)

A safari-themed teepee tent

Late check-out at 4pm

Admission tickets to the Singapore Zoo for two adults and one child

Breakfast for two adults and one child

Afternoon tea for two adults

Tea time snacks for one child

A fun pack with Singapore Zoo merchandise to take home

Dining at the Singapore zoo (Dining options can be accessed here)

Room rates are S$371 nett and S$471 nett for weekdays and weekends respectively.

Add-on price for an additional child is S$120++ per night, inclusive of breakfast, snacks, and a teepee tent.

It is available for bookings via Klook under the "Family Premier Staycation" option from now until Mar. 31 for stays until Jun. 30.

Sofitel Singapore City Centre

Address: 9 Wallich St, Singapore 078885

