Yakiniku set with beef short plate, chicken & pork for S$19.90 at PLQ Mall

Yakiniku Like, a fast food-style yakiniku (grilled meat) restaurant located at PLQ mall, is offering a special month-long promotion on its popular meat set to celebrate its 1-year anniversary.

Originating from Japan, the global franchise is best known for its top quality meats delivered at affordable prices, and its individual electric smokeless grills (non-stinky clothes FTW).

400g mega-meat promotion

The 400g mega-meat promotion will be available from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28, 2021.

The promotional set comprises 200g of their best-seller item — the Karubi (US-imported beef short plate) - and 200g of pork and chicken.

Each set also comes with rice, soup, and a choice of kimchi or salad.

All at an affordable promotional price of S$19.90 nett (U.P. S$22.60 nett).

As the usual set typically has 150g to 200g of meat (for one person), the 400g mega-meat set would be enough to satisfy two people.

Limited edition Japanese BBQ tong

You will also be able to buy Yakiniku Like's limited edition Japanese BBQ tongs, at a discounted price of S$12.90 nett (U.P. S$19.90 nett), with any food purchase.

Each pair of tongs comes customised with Yakiniku Like's trademark logo and a stylish protective bag.

Durable and specially created for the grilling meat, you might want to consider getting it as a Chinese New Year gift for family and friends.

Information

For more information, you can visit Yakiniku Like's Facebook page or Instagram account.

Address: 10 Paya Lebar Rd, #B1-28 PLQ Mall, Singapore 409057

Operating hours: Daily, 11am-9pm (last order)

Top image via Dining Innovation Asia-Pacific Pte Ltd