S’pore woman, 65, gets jail for lying to MOH about not frequently meeting man, 71, while infected with Covid-19

A woman who contracted Covid-19 in 2020 was given five months' jail on Friday (Jan. 8), after she lied to contact tracers about her activities, according to CNA.

Oh Bee Hiok, 65, who was part of the SAFRA Jurong Cluster, met 71-year-old Lim Kiang Hong five times while she was infectious, but she did not tell contact tracers about their meetups, as she was concerned that people may say that she was having an affair.

Oh even told Lim to keep quiet if he were to be contacted by officers from the Ministry of Health (MOH), as she did not want people to find out about their meetings.

CNA reported that another two charges of hindering healthcare workers and instigating the man to omit information were taken into consideration.

Oh said she only went to the wet market alone on alternate weekdays

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Oh saw a doctor on Feb. 17, and developed a fever on Feb. 21, but did not see a doctor again, choosing to continue taking the medication she received earlier.

On Feb. 22, she went to celebrate her husband's birthday with the family, although she did not provide details of the birthday celebration.

Two days later, she went to the same doctor, who advised her to go to the Accident & Emergency Department (A&E), where she was warded as a suspected Covid-19 case.

An epidemiologist then spoke to Oh on Feb. 26, in order to conduct contact tracing and activity mapping, so as to establish her activities between Feb. 3 and Feb. 17.

Oh informed him that it was her usual routine to go to the wet market on alternate weekdays to shop for groceries and have breakfast.

She also said that she did this alone, and remained at home otherwise.

Oh did not reveal any other activity to the epidemiologist, and the conversation ended quickly as she repeatedly told him that she was tired.

Subsequently, he compiled her activity map and sent it to the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Feb. 26 for further contact tracing.

Contact tracing efforts revealed she went to SAFRA Jurong as well

On Feb. 27, an MOH officer called Oh to verify the activity map, in order to ascertain whether she went anywhere or met anyone between Feb. 3 and Feb. 24, which were not reflected in the activity map.

She emphasised to Oh that she had to disclose all her activities during this period.

Oh then informed the officer that she went to Bukit Timah Tua Pek Kong Temple for a Chinese New Year dinner on Feb. 7, and was also there on Feb. 8.

She repeated that she did not go anywhere much, besides her regular trips to the wet markets, and did not disclose any details of where she went and who she was with during these market visits.

When a second MOH officer conducted contact tracing for another Covid-19 case, it was revealed that the Covid-19 patient met Oh at the Joy Garden Restaurant at SAFRA Jurong on Feb. 15, during a dinner and karaoke event.

This officer then contacted Oh to verify whether she had gone to the restaurant on Feb. 15, and to ask her why she did not disclose this earlier.

Oh did not deny going to SAFRA Jurong on Feb. 15, but insisted that she was only there for a short while.

She also refused to give details regarding her wet market trips, and told the officer that she visited the wet market "as and when she liked".

Oh was reportedly defensive and not forthcoming when questioned by the officer, and was warned that it was an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act (IDA) if she were to conceal any information.

Oh met Lim frequently while she was infected with Covid-19

After MOH began investigating Oh for possible offences under the IDA, it was revealed that Oh met up with Lim on five separate occasions, between Feb. 4 and Feb. 20.

She met him at various locations, including West Coast Plaza, China Square Central, IMM Building and Westgate.

MOH obtained this information through a through a review of car park gantry records for both their cars, car park CCTV footage, Lim's credit card records and his call records between Feb. 3 and Feb. 24.

MOH also interviewed Lim on his activities during this time, and discovered that he had met Oh numerous times.

When an MOH investigating officer met Oh to record a statement from her on Mar. 8, Oh did not disclose her activities with Lim, despite being asked on her activities during this two-week period.

She finally admitted to the activities the next day, and explained that she would usually meet Lim on Tuesdays and Thursdays for lunch, tea or dinner, as she did not have to cook, and her husband will be away playing badminton.

Oh told Lim to omit information from MOH officers

Oh deliberately withheld her activities from the epidemiologist and the MOH officers, as she wanted to keep her meetings with Lim private.

She said that she did not wish her family or Lim's family to find out they were going out so frequently, as she thought that their family and friends would suspect they were in a romantic relationship, and spread rumours about them being in an extra-marital relationship.

According to the court documents, after Oh was admitted into the hospital, she spoke to Lim on the phone, and even told him to keep quiet about their outings if he were to be contacted by MOH, as she did not want people to find out about their meetings.

Lim subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 on Mar. 20.

For hindering health officers in contact tracing, Oh could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

According to CNA, Oh intends to file an appeal against her sentence.

