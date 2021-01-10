Last day: Up to 80% off furniture, appliances & I.T products at Harvey Norman Jurong warehouse sale

Harvey Norman Singapore is conducting a Lunar New Year Warehouse Sale.

Items ranging from cookware, TVs, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, fridges, laptops are going at up to 70 to 80 per cent off.

According to their Facebook post, the warehouse is situated at 7 Jalan Besut, and a free shuttle bus service is available at Exit A of Lakeside MRT from 9:30am to 6pm.

The sale started on Jan. 9, and will end today, Jan. 10.

More details and deals can be seen on this website here.

Top image via Harvey Norman Singapore's Facebook post