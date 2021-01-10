Back

Last day: Up to 80% off furniture, appliances & I.T products at Harvey Norman Jurong warehouse sale

Just before CNY.

Guan Zhen Tan | January 10, 2021, 02:03 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Harvey Norman Singapore is conducting a Lunar New Year Warehouse Sale.

Items ranging from cookware, TVs, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, fridges, laptops are going at up to 70 to 80 per cent off.

Screenshot via Harvey Norman Singapore's Facebook post

Screenshot via Harvey Norman Singapore's Facebook post

Screenshot via Harvey Norman Singapore's Facebook post

Screenshot via Harvey Norman Singapore's Facebook post

According to their Facebook post, the warehouse is situated at 7 Jalan Besut, and a free shuttle bus service is available at Exit A of Lakeside MRT from 9:30am to 6pm.

The sale started on Jan. 9, and will end today, Jan. 10.

More details and deals can be seen on this website here.

Top image via Harvey Norman Singapore's Facebook post

