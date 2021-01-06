Back

Violet Oon S'pore to roll out new plant-based dishes from Jan. 7 at Clarke Quay, including Buah Keluak fried rice

Drool.

Sumita Thiagarajan | January 06, 2021, 07:08 PM

Known for their upscale Singaporean and Peranakan cuisine, Violet Oon Singapore is unveiling new plant-based and gluten-free dishes starting from Thursday (Jan. 7).

New extended menu of 20 plant-based dishes

From Jan. 7, 2021, Violet Oon Singapore Satay Bar & Grill will offer a special menu of plant-based dishes.

The menu consists of 20 dishes, including starters, mains and desserts.

The dishes will exclusively be offered at the outlet at Clarke Quay.

Here are some of the dishes that will be available:

Buah Keluak Fried Rice (S$25)

This hearty main features fried jasmine rice tossed with Buah Keluak and oyster mushrooms, garnished with kaffir lime leaf and chopped candlenuts.

Garam Assam Tau Kwa with Pineapple and Pink Ginger Flower (S$20)

This vegan and gluten-free dish features tau kwa garnished with diced pineapples and ginger flower.

Jagung Bakar Pedas Manis (S$18)

This vegetarian dish is "one of the spiciest newcomers" and features chargrilled corn with a fiery sauce with feta cheese.

Kunyit Lemak King Oyster Mushroom (S$24)

This dish contains King Oyster Mushroom with turmeric-infused coconut sauce.

Tempeh and Tau Kwa Goreng Chilli (S$18)

This main dish features fried tempeh and tau kwa with spicy garlic chilli sambal.

Other dishes include VO Impossible Satay, Nasi Goreng Kangkung and Pulut Hitam with Dairy-Free Coconut Ice Cream.

Here's the full menu:

Photo via Violet Oon Satay Bar and Grill

Photo via Violet Oon Satay Bar and Grill

Growing demand for plant-based options in S'pore

The chairman of Violet Oon Singapore Manoj M Murjani explained that the expansion of menu is in response to a growing demand for plant-based food options in Singapore:

“Over the years, Violet Oon Sigapore has seen a growing base of customers who are vegetarians or have increasingly taken to a more plant-based diet. The expansion of our plant-based menu is a natural follow-up to the introduction of meat alternatives to our repertoire over a year ago. We are delighted to be able to cater our Violet Oon Singapore signatures to more customers of varied dietary requirements and preferences.”

Singaporeans are not adverse to eating plant-based dishes, with close to two out of five of Singaporeans on a flexitarian diet (a style of eating mostly plant-based foods while allowing meat and other animal products in moderation), according to a YouGov survey conducted last year.

The respondents in the study cited health and environmental impact as reasons for choosing a flexitarian diet.

Top image via Violet Oon Satay Bar and Grill

