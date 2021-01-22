Dog waits outside hospital for 6 days to be reunited with owner

A dog in in the Turkish city of Trabzon waited outside a hospital for six days to be reunited with its 68-year-old owner, Cemal Senturk, who was hospitalised for a blood clot in his brain, Turkish media Daily Sabah reported.

Boncuk (Turkish for bead), the devoted furry companion followed the ambulance that sent its owner to hospital on Jan. 14, and subsequently visited the hospital on a daily basis, the Associated Press (AP) further reported.

Dog will return to hospital despite attempts to take it home

The Daily Sabah further highlighted that the dog accompanied the family every day when they went to the hospital to visit Senturk.

Senturk's daughter, Aynur Egeli, said that despite her attempts to take the dog home, it would return to the hospital on its own accord, according to The Guardian.

Boncuk has been with Senturk for nine years.

In addition, the dog will wait outside the hospital from 9am to nightfall without entering, a security guard pointed out.

"When the door opens she pokes her head inside," he said.

Overjoyed to see owner coming out

Boncuk was finally reunited with its owner on Jan. 20 when he was wheeled out in a wheelchair.

A video of the moment shows Boncuk happily running around Senturk as he wheeled along, before he reaches out his hand, which the dog stands up to grab.

In adding that he missed Boncuk, he said, according to The Guardian, "She's very used to me. And I miss her too, constantly. They bring joy, make people happy. They provide companionship just like humans and they make people happy."

&feature=emb_title&ab_channel=GuardianNews

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image screenshots from The Guardian