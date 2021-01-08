Trump releases video statement acknowledging defeat, calls for 'smooth' transition of power

President Trump has publicly conceded defeat in a video statement taped in the White House.

The video statement comes after an initial statement Trump had made on January 7, as Congress completed its count certifying Biden's victory.

"Smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power"

Trump reiterated that "a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20", and added that his focus was now on ensuring a "smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power."

The video also saw Trump calling for "healing and reconciliation", and condemning the "violence, lawlessness and mayhem" that had plagued the Capitol.

According to CNN however, he "misstated his role" in activating the National Guard to combat his supporters.

Trump also downplayed his role in egging on fans to challenge election results, saying his "only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote", and that he had been fighting to defend American democracy.

He stopped short of congratulating president-elect Joe Biden on the confirmation, instead ending with a shoutout to his supporters.

Here's the full video statement:

Image from Trump's Twitter